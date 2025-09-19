No ‘either-or’ in Pakistan’s relationship with other countries: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a “longstanding” relationship with the United States, stating that “there is no either-or in our relations with other countries”.

The DG ISPR expressed these views during an interview, which was aired by Pakistani television channels on Friday. According to television channels, the interview was given to a German magazine.

During the interview, the military spokesperson was asked about Army Chief Asim Munir’s visits to the US and whether they had helped with “warming up” relations between Islamabad and Washington.

In his response, Lt-Gen Chaudhry appreciated the US and President Trump’s role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May after a four-day escalation. He said, “Over a period of time, we have been able to enhance and amplify on our convergences (with the US) and deftly managed the divergences.”

“There are areas where a lot can be done, there are areas where a lot of engagement can be done,” he said, adding that “Pakistan views its relationship with the US as very important.”

“We don’t think that these relationship have anything to do — or there is either-or with other countries.” At this point, the interviewer interjected him to mention China, with the DG ISPR continuing that “we at the same have very constructive and strategic relationships with China and other countries.”

He said that there is a lot of “scope” for collaboration between the US and Pakistan on the matter of counterterrorism.

On that note, he expressed satisfaction over the US’s recent declaration of the Majeed brigade as a terrorist outfit.

On the question of Pakistan’s concerns over weapons systems left behind by the US in the wake of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, DG ISPR cited the retrieval of US-made weapons from terrorists involved in the Mianwali airbase attack on 4 November 2023 as evidence.

He said that “we share all this data with the Americans,” adding that “the amount of weapons left behind by the US is huge.”

Quoting a report prepared by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Lt-Gen Chaudhry said that, “after withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces, more than $7.2 billion worth of US equipment has been left.”

On the issue of strained relations with India, DG ISPR noted that “On 10 May, actually the fire ceased — it’s the cease of fire that happened, [but] the conflict endures.”

“Whether it is the Kashmir issue, whether it is state-sponsored terrorism of India, whether it is the rising extremism of Hindutva mentality, rationality that has gripped India,” Lt-Gen Chaudhry said.

Stating Pakistan’s position on the matter, he said, “Pakistan believes that the issues need [a] resolution,” calling for international actors to intervene.

“Especially players like the USA, they must intervene,” he said.

More to follow.