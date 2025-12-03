CM, US diplomat discuss KP’s development

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi met US Consul General Thomas Eckert at the Chief Minister’s House, where they exchanged views on cooperation for mutual development and prosperity.

The chief minister reaffirmed that public interest remained the cornerstone of all provincial government decisions.

Referring to the post-9/11 situation, he noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the heaviest impact of the war against terrorism and was now firmly focused on infrastructure development, institutional strengthening, and capacity building. He also highlighted that the government was actively advancing small hydropower projects and dams to provide affordable and clean energy to domestic and commercial customers.

The US consul general stated that commercial diplomacy was a core pillar of US foreign policy and that economic engagement played a vital role in promoting peace and global stability.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation for security, development, and mutual prosperity.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025