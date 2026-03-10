E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Gold gains on weaker dollar, easing inflation concerns

Reuters Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 12:18pm
A customer shops at a jewelry shop in Istanbul, Turkey, February 25, 2026 — Reuters/FIle
A customer shops at a jewelry shop in Istanbul, Turkey, February 25, 2026 — Reuters/FIle
Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing energy costs after US President Donald Trump suggested that the war in the Middle East could end soon.

Respite from a potential war-driven surge in inflation would likely reduce the chances of central banks raising interest rates, a positive for non-yielding gold.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $5,161.54 per ounce, as of 04:29 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.3pc to $5,171.10.

The dollar fell 0.3pc, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Gold prices rose “due to the news flow from US President Trump himself, stating that there is a potential for de-escalation… So what we could see is that potential inflation expectation starts to tone down given this dramatic fall in oil price,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices fell by more than 10pc following Trump’s comments.

But, he also warned that US attacks could rise sharply if Iran sought to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The war has effectively shut the strait, stranding tankers for over a week and forcing producers to halt output as storage fills up, sending energy prices soaring.

Gold prices fell by as much as 2pc on Monday as higher energy costs fanned inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for a near-term cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but low rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding it as a zero-yield asset.

Markets are now awaiting the US consumer price index for February, due on Wednesday, and Personal Consumption Expenditures index - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - on Friday.

Spot silver rose 1.4pc to $88.25 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 0.2pc at $2,177.02 and palladium lost 0.9pc to $1,675.58.

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
