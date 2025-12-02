Opposition in PA demands accountability, punishment for those responsible

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly erupted in protest over the death of a three-year-old boy as opposition parties strongly condemned the provincial government over the tragic incident, demanding accountability and punishment for those responsible, calling it a result of gross negligence by civic authorities.

Speaking on a point of order, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Iftikhar Alam strongly protested the incident and asked when the provincial government would address the issue.

He said that a large number of manholes across the city, including the areas administered by cantonment boards, were without covers.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s lone MPA Muhammad Farooq called for the mayor’s resignation, citing repeated failures in ensuring public safety.

Muttahida stages walkout; JI wants mayor’s resignation; PTI demands stringent laws; Sharjeel promises accountability

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Rehan Bandukda expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pushed for new laws to hold officials accountable for negligence leading to such incidents.

The situation took an unpleasant turn when Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed denied Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi to speak about the tragic incident, leading to a walkout by the MQM-P members.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the house that those responsible would be punished, emphasising that human life was precious.

“The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has been directed to investigate,” he added.

Mr Memon said that as soon as the incident occurred, rescue teams had reached the spot, and all the images of the rescue operation were available.

He said that the city mayor had told him that 88,000 sewer covers have been installed this year.

The senior minister said that the person whose negligence caused this incident must be held accountable, and if there was any responsibility on his part as a minister, he was ready to accept it.

He emphasised that nothing was more precious than human life and that ensuring safety was a collective responsibility.

Mr Memon praised the opposition’s approach in raising this issue and assured that a strictest action would be taken against any officer of any department found negligent, and full action will also be taken against those responsible for this incident.

Later, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah adjourned the house to Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025