Noor Zaman retains CAS squash title in nail-biting comeback over compatriot Hamza Khan

Dawn Sport Published November 28, 2025
Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan in action at the final of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotel International Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday. — Photo via Pakistan Squash Federation
Noor Zaman staged a stunning 3-2 victory over compatriot Hamza Khan to retain his title at the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotel International Squash Championship in a battle of the junior world champions.

Hamza dominated the first two sets 11-9, 11-7 before second seed Noor flipped the script and took the next three games 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 to win the final and retain his title at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Noor kept his cool as he began his comeback in the third game before demolishing Hamza in the fourth.

The final remained relatively smooth-sailing as both players accepted the referee’s rulings and kept arguments to a minimum.

Noor dominated the fifth set with a massive 6-1 lead over Hamza before he scored another point, only for Noor to switch gears and take the score to 9-2.

Hamza was inching his way back to victory at 8-10 when Noor won the game and match, dropping his racket and throwing his hands in the air in celebration.

The two embraced in a long hug and exchanged words before walking out of the court to applause from the audience, where Noor’s grandfather and gloabal squash legend was seated in the front row.

The copper-level event was being staged in Islamabad from November 24-28 and carried a prize purse of $37,500.

Former world junior champion Hamza, currently ranked world 101, stormed into the final after defeating Swiss David Bernet 3-1 in a 55-minute semi-final thriller.

Noor joined him after compatriot Nasir Iqbal retired hurt in the other semi-final.

