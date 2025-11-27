E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Local rivals Hamza, Noor set for CAS squash final clash

Kashif Abbasi Published November 27, 2025
Pakistan’s Noor Zaman plays against compatriot Nasir Iqbal in the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday. — Photo via Pakistan Squash Federation
Pakistan’s squash renaissance is guaranteed a homegrown champion as young compatriots and relatives Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman Khan stormed into the final of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotel International Squash Championship on Thursday, setting up an all-Pakistan title decider.

The final, to be played on Friday, pits the world number 101, Hamza, against the second seed and world number 43, Noor, with both players expressing their ambition to restore Pakistan to its former glory on the global squash scene.

Hamza continued his sensational run in the tournament, adding Switzerland’s David Bernet to his list of scalps just a day after stunning top-seeded Egyptian Karim El Hamamy.

He secured a gripping 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 11-5 victory in a 55-minute semi-final thriller.

After an evenly matched first game, Bernet mounted a comeback, edging a nail-biting second set. Hamza reclaimed control, winning a tight third set before dominating the fourth with powerful cross-court shots to seal the match.

“I am super happy for winning this match. For the first time in my career,” Hamza said while talking to Dawn. “I am going to play this level of PSA tournament of US $35000. This will help improving my ranking,” added the 20-year-old.

He expressed excitement about facing Noor in the final, recalling their last meeting.

“Last time we [I and Noor] played each other in USA Junior Open in 2021, where I defeated Noor 3-1 and now after four years, we are going to play another final.”

“I am fully prepared to put strong fight in final. I am hopeful for victory as throughout in this tournament my performance remained outstanding as I caused upset against top seed,” he said, while also appreciating Noor’s performance.

Highlighting the broader success for Pakistan, he noted: “This a great thing that in this championship, we defeated all around eight Egyptian players, so our squash is on right track and hopefully, we will bring lost glory back.”

While citing legends Jansher and Jahangir Khan as inspirations, Hamza also highlighted the influence of his family.

“But, I will also highlight name of Shahid Zaman and Mansoor Zaman, whose game inspire me a lot as squash is our family game.”

Reflecting on his journey Hamza added that he started playing from a young age of 11 and after a lot of hard work clinched the junior championship in 2023.

“It was a proud moment as Pakistan had to wait for 37 long year to win this title after Jansher.”

In the second semi-final, Noor’s path to the final was less arduous as his opponent, Nasir Iqbal, conceded the match due to a stomach ailment.

After Noor won the first set 11-5, during which Nasir took a three-minute medical break, the latter retired after just two points in the second set, handing the Under-23 world champion an 11-5, 11-1 triumph.

Noor, the 21-year-old grandson of legend Qamar Zaman, said he is in good form and hopeful for the final.

“It was unfortunate that after Jansher and Jahangir era, our squash gradually faced decline, but now things are improving,” Noor told Dawn.

“I love squash. At the age of seven, I started playing under the valuable guidance of my grandfather legendary Qamar Zaman, now my main target is to improve my ranking and become part of world top 30 players within one year and so,” he added.

Nasir explained his decision to retire was precautionary.

“Recently, I was infected with dengue and still am not fully fit,” the 31-year-old Nasir revealed while talking to Dawn. “So I decided to give up this match to keep myself fit for upcoming mega international squash tournament, which will be held in Karachi in January.”

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

