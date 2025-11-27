Pakistan trio in CAS Squash semis

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan trio of Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal along with David Bernet of Switzerland qualified for the semi-finals of the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In other last-eight matches, Bernet beat Egypt’s Khalid Labib 7-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10 in 59 minutes; Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal outplayed Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt 11-4, 11-9, 11-6 in 41 minutes and Noor Zaman of Pakistan downed Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 in 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, all the Egyptian players crashed out of the tournament.

Hamza in the quarter-final beat top seed and world number 42 Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10 in 44 minutes.

Hamza faces Bernet while Noor meets Nasir in the semi-finals to be staged on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025