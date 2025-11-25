E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Four national players advance into CAS squash second round

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 25, 2025
CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad.
CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s squash players enjo­yed a successful day as Hamza Khan, Mohammad Ammad, Anas Shah and Nasir Iqbal powered into the second round of the CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship which started here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The day, however, was not without a setback for the home contingent, as seasoned campaigner Tayyab Aslam saw his campaign come to an end.

Hamza delivered a commanding performance, dispatching Egypt’s Seif Shenawy in straight games. The Pakistani player dominated the match, sealing a 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 victory in just 27 minutes.

Ammad also made a strong start to his tournament, overcoming Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong with a convincing 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 win in 32 minutes.

Veteran Nasir secured his place in the next round after a hard-fought battle against Malaysia’s Bryan Tze Kang Lim. Nasir eventually triumphed 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5 in a 43-minute encounter.

Anas, meanwhile, came from a game down to beat Egypt’s Ziad Ibrahim 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 after 38 minutes on court.

In the only disappointment for Pakistan on the opening day, Tayyab was outplayed by Adam Hawal as the Egyptian secured a 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 victory in 36 minutes.

Pakistan’s top seeds Noor Zaman and Mohammad Asim Khan, received byes in the first round and will begin their campaigns in the second round on Tuesday.

In Monday’s other matches, Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, Japan’s Tomotaka Endo and Khaled Labib of Egypt also registered convincing wins to confirm their second round spots.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe