Four national players advance into CAS squash second round

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s squash players enjo­yed a successful day as Hamza Khan, Mohammad Ammad, Anas Shah and Nasir Iqbal powered into the second round of the CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship which started here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The day, however, was not without a setback for the home contingent, as seasoned campaigner Tayyab Aslam saw his campaign come to an end.

Hamza delivered a commanding performance, dispatching Egypt’s Seif Shenawy in straight games. The Pakistani player dominated the match, sealing a 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 victory in just 27 minutes.

Ammad also made a strong start to his tournament, overcoming Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong with a convincing 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 win in 32 minutes.

Veteran Nasir secured his place in the next round after a hard-fought battle against Malaysia’s Bryan Tze Kang Lim. Nasir eventually triumphed 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5 in a 43-minute encounter.

Anas, meanwhile, came from a game down to beat Egypt’s Ziad Ibrahim 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 after 38 minutes on court.

In the only disappointment for Pakistan on the opening day, Tayyab was outplayed by Adam Hawal as the Egyptian secured a 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 victory in 36 minutes.

Pakistan’s top seeds Noor Zaman and Mohammad Asim Khan, received byes in the first round and will begin their campaigns in the second round on Tuesday.

In Monday’s other matches, Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, Japan’s Tomotaka Endo and Khaled Labib of Egypt also registered convincing wins to confirm their second round spots.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025