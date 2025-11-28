E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Govt to ease conditions for Reko Diq, Saindak operations, says petroleum minister

Amin Ahmed Published November 28, 2025
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik addressing a session at an event by Pakistan Business Council on November 27. — Photo via X/@AliPervaiz450
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik addressing a session at an event by Pakistan Business Council on November 27. — Photo via X/@AliPervaiz450
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Thursday that the government was working to create an enabling ecosystem to help the companies running Reko Diq and Saindak to operate in challenging terrains with minimal infrastructure.

Speaking at the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) session on ‘Unlocking Pakistan’s Untapped Mining Resources for National Wealth’, Mr Malik said one of the biggest challenges was that, under the Constitution, mineral resources were a provincial subject.

As a result, investors are facing multiple sets of legislation, rules, and licensing requirements across provinces.

He said the government had tried to harmonise the regulatory framework, standardise ESG and safety standards, encourage provinces to adopt a unified framework while retaining ownership, develop a consistent fiscal regime that accounts for sector-specific risks, and create an environment conducive to capital inflow. He hoped that once operational, Reko Diq would set a benchmark for others to follow.

The petroleum minister stated that after adjusting for the years of litigation, it had taken decades to reach the point where Pakistan now had the single largest private-sector financial close of $3.5 billion.

Minister notes investors struggle due to provinces having different laws, rules, licensing regimes

Referring to the mineral potential value of $7 trillion, Mr Malik said it was based on geologists’ estimates of mineral endowments. “It is just potential, it has neither been measured nor indicated as a proven resource estimate, he said,

Adviser to Geological Survey of Pakistan Dr Hamid Ashraf said the fiscal regime must be benchmarked against world-leading mining jurisdictions such as British Columbia, Western Australia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Chile and South Africa. He noted that Pakistan had previously operated with six different mining policies, eight Acts and 36 different rules and regulations, a system in which no investor could navigate effectively.

The official said that Reko Diq was progressing well and would serve as a ‘torchbearer’. Pakistan also had significant resources in Saindak, Duddar, Chiniot, Kohistan, and Nagarparkar.

Speaking at the session, Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) Country Manager Zarrar Jamali said RDMC was currently in the construction stage and that feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessment, and baseline studies had been completed.

In her closing remarks, Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir said: “Pakistan’s economic future depends on resilience, reform and responsible partnership. No institution can deliver progress alone; all stakeholders need to believe in business.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe