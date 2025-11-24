E-Paper | March 01, 2026

US Exim Bank pledges $1.25bn loan for Reko Diq

Reuters Published November 24, 2025
Reko Diq hills.—Reuters/File
WASHINGTON: US Exp­ort-Import (Exim) Bank’s chief said the organisation would provide a $1.25 billion loan to Barrick Mining’s Reko Diq mine in Pakistan, as part of a larger plan to invest $100bn to bolster US and allied supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear energy, and natural gas.

The first tranche of deals will include projects in Pakistan, Egypt and Europe, the organisation’s chair John Jovanovic told the Financial Times in an interview on Sunday. He added that the West was over-reliant on supplies that “are no longer fair”.

“We can’t do anything else that we’re trying to do without these underlying critical raw material supply chains being secure, stable and functioning,” Jovanovic was quoted saying.

Jovanovic told FT that the bank has $100bn left to deploy of the $135bn autho­rised by Congress. He said the bank’s early deals would also include a credit insurance guarantee for $4bn of natural gas being delivered to Egypt by New York-based commodities group Hartree Partners.

The Exim Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Mashoorudeen
Nov 24, 2025 08:03am
Pledge...money not yet arrived
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Nov 24, 2025 10:07am
Pakistan is blessed with great treasures, since we are smack in the middle of the Tethyan belt. Barrick is training only Baloch students, I feel we need youth from all over Pakistan to get the same training, as potential mines are in every corner of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

