Nawaz calls for accountability for ‘those who brought Imran’ to power, terms them bigger ‘criminals’

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
PML-N leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif addresses the media alongside PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on November 26. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for accountability for “those who brought Imran” into power, claiming that they were bigger “criminals” than the PTI founder.

“Imran Khan was not the only criminal; the ones who brought him to power were the bigger criminals, and they should be held fully accountable,” said the PML-N supremo while addressing a gathering of newly elected lawmakers today.

Nawaz has generally maintained a low profile since the PML-N, following the formation of a coalition with the PPP, came into power after the 2024 elections.

In 2018, according to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI had emerged as the largest political party in the country, winning 115 of the 270 National Assembly seats on which the elections were held.

During a session in parliament following the election of then-PM Imran, PML-N leader Shehbaz brought up allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls. Alleging that 1.6 million votes were rejected, he questioned the discovery of ballot papers from gutters and streets across the country.

“You know their (PTI’s) narrative well, they used to call others robbers and dacoits while they were the bigger robbers.”

Nawaz added that the people of the country are now aware of what the previous government did and further said, “they only indulged in chaos, anarchy and fights, including slandering others”.

He asked if a country can progress under such circumstances and with such people residing in the corridors of power.

The PML chief lamented that prior to the change of power in 2018, the country was on a path of progress with low inflation and higher growth rates.

Nawaz recalled that the Saudi riyal was valued at Rs11 when Pervez Musharraf imposed martial law in 1999, compared to around Rs78 today (as pointed out by an audience member). He said currency depreciation had made life unaffordable for Pakistanis.

The PML-N supremo added that Pakistan cannot make decisions independently due to its reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“If our rate of progress had remained the same, who knows where we would’ve reached today. There would be no worries about IMF or about foreign exchange,” Nawaz said.

“Now we have all these worries; what are our reserves, whether IMF will let us do this or not. We cannot make any decision ourselves. Our personal decisions are in the hands of foreigners,” he stated.

The PML-N leader claimed that people voted for the party on the basis of its performance, praising both PM Shehbaz and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their efforts to “reach the level that we had lost”.

He said the two were “working hard” to restore economic stability, saying the government had “taken the economy out of the trenches” and moved the country away from default.

Nawaz said provincial schemes, including low-cost housing, hospital projects, student laptops, scholarships and the “Suthra Punjab” and green bus initiatives, are evidence of progress.

He also highlighted what he described as improved security and social protection in Punjab, stating that ration cards and health facilities were being distributed to vulnerable families without discrimination. “People of all beliefs and religions are our brothers and sisters,” Nawaz stated.

Honest Man
Nov 26, 2025 06:03pm
Very intellectual question by former PM for former PM. I wonder who control power in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Nov 26, 2025 06:15pm
He is so right!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2025 06:20pm
Look, who's talking?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Nov 26, 2025 06:27pm
Completely agree, a public televised courtroom trial where all involved be brought to justice & handed real punishments would go a long way in recovering some trust in our institutions tarnished by a few meddling individuals .
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 26, 2025 06:54pm
What about those who brought Sharif in power ?
Recommend 0
responsible
Nov 26, 2025 07:02pm
Look who says?
Recommend 0
Zia Ullah Khan
Nov 26, 2025 07:45pm
Mian Sahib losing it by the day.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 26, 2025 07:47pm
So the coward finally speaks! Who fled the country, under feigned 'medical treatment' needed abroad, which could only be treated in London of all places, but was seen walking about the streets, visiting cafes, shops and restaurants in perfect health, and managed to escape accountability and justice himself for nearly 10 years, while stashing billions in cash abroad stolen from Pakistan. Does Panama papers and the revelation of the corrupt Sharif family ring any bells? Or have we forgotten?
Recommend 0
David
Nov 26, 2025 07:50pm
Those who brought Nawaz sharif into politics should be held accountable. He and his party have completely destroyed the constitution of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
D
Nov 26, 2025 07:54pm
What do you think about corruption from report released from IMF
Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 26, 2025 08:00pm
What about accountability of those, who brought you to power?
Recommend 0
D
Nov 26, 2025 08:11pm
He is saying k 20 crore awam ko jail mein dalo!
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 26, 2025 08:29pm
Mr. Sharif , tell us who is responsible for present Hybrid government?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2025 09:12pm
What a mess Pakistan has become
Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 26, 2025 09:57pm
Makes sense, accountability across the board. Including last elections.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 26, 2025 10:35pm
PMLN was born with the connivance of General Gilani
Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Nov 26, 2025 10:56pm
How about those who brought your power?
Recommend 0
Ali Saryawala
Nov 26, 2025 11:32pm
What about those who brought the 'N' group into power,accountability should be without discrimination.
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 26, 2025 11:35pm
He is stuck in the past but his tormentors are all gone so no closure for him.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 26, 2025 11:50pm
@Nadeem Shah USA, Yes, that should include a re-trial of nawaz shareef.
Recommend 0
Tariq Aziz
Nov 27, 2025 12:00am
Who is responsible to bring you back and who is responsible for fake cases against and not giving a fair trail to Imran Khan. If you believe he has done a crime , let the trial be live. Stop making the nation fool. Let the people speak without fear in Pakistan and you will know who is more popular, why 90% Pakistani outside Pakistan supports openly to IK, even the Independence day attended by 10k Pakistani and Mulko was singing the song for Qaidi. That proofed you have no genuine support.
Recommend 0
Fazli R. Shah
Nov 27, 2025 12:05am
There is no doubt that who brought Imran are wrong but who brought this dumb person and his kins- aren't they the same?
Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 27, 2025 12:25am
Too scared to name them, can’t risk upsetting the current puppet masters of Hybrid system.
Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 27, 2025 12:44am
Have a fair and square election today and let see who people choose. He wants accountability because His dynasty of ruling Pakistan for generations to come was finally challenged. We all know how He is still sitting in power today and how he was selected.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Azmat
Nov 27, 2025 01:36am
All hail the King. His excellency
Recommend 0
Niazi Niazi
Nov 27, 2025 02:15am
Who brought them in power? Gen. Zia - they forgot their own birth and the birthday ????
Recommend 0
Hamid
Nov 27, 2025 02:18am
I totally agree with Mr.Nawaz I think we should bring those faces to trial
Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 27, 2025 04:13am
Let’s do it. Accountability must start from beginning of your tenure and to present. Please do it. Good luck finding any honest institution in Pakistan. By the way , how about involving IMF.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 27, 2025 05:09am
Does he mean accountability against those who are keeping him in power and have taken Imran out of Power??
Recommend 0
S.KHAN
Nov 27, 2025 05:21am
Still cannot talk without reading notes from piece of paper. Still same Nawaz Sharif. Always blames others for his own shortcoming and failures.
Recommend 0
K R
Nov 27, 2025 05:34am
The con man talking.
Recommend 0
kamran zafar
Nov 27, 2025 06:08am
So he has a problem with millions of Pakistanis
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 27, 2025 07:11am
Why the photos are so blurry !! Get a better camera. It’s so stupid.
Recommend 0
Naveed
Nov 27, 2025 07:23am
How many years PTI ruled and how many years your party has been in power ? Who is responsible for the failure state ? The party which was in power for barely 2 years or the party which is in power for more than 40 years ?
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 27, 2025 08:12am
Imran Khan was brought into power by the citizens of Pakistan through the legal vote process. That’s unlike how the shareef gang came into power. Absolutely shameless Shareef gang.
Recommend 0
Moe
Nov 27, 2025 08:28am
Crooks
Recommend 0

