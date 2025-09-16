Nawaz Sharif flies to London for medical reasons

LAHORE: PML-N president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London on Monday due to medical reasons, according to sources within the party.

Mr Sharif arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport amid high security and boarded a foreign airline for London via Doha, Qatar. This is his third visit to London this year. He had previously travelled there in June on a special plane.

The PML-N maintained a low profile regarding the visit and did not issue an official statement. Party sources, however, said Sharif would spend two weeks or so in London where he may undergo routine medical checkups.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025