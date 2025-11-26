PM Shehbaz holds delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership in Manama

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership at Al Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

The PM reached Bahrain’s capital Manama earlier today for a two-day visit.

According to PTV, the premier received a warm welcome at the Manama airport by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and senior members of the Bahraini leadership.

The delegation also includes Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.

According to a post on the Government of Pakistan’s X account, the PM also received a guard of honour at the Al Qudaibiya Palace.

During his visit to Bahrain from November 26 to 27, PM Shehbaz will also hold “high-level” meetings with the Bahraini leadership.

These meetings, as per PTV, will include engagements with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad and Deputy PM Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah.

“This official visit reflects the longstanding cordial relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Pakistan, with the aim of promoting a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries,” state media said.

“The visit will strengthen traditionally warm and cordial relations, chart new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people connections, which will contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation,” it added.

Last month, the two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields during the first meeting of the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also agreed to establish a joint working group to enhance collaboration in areas such as counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, coastguard operations, border security, immigration and police training and decided to sign memoranda of understanding on extradition, mutual legal assistance and specialised battalion training.