PM Shehbaz holds delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership in Manama

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership in Manama on Nov 26. — PTV News/ Twitter
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (L) receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) at Bahrain International Airport in Manama on Wednesday. — X/@PTVNewsOfficial
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for a two-day visit to Bahrain on November 26. — screengrab via PTVNewsOfficial/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership at Al Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

The PM reached Bahrain’s capital Manama earlier today for a two-day visit.

According to PTV, the premier received a warm welcome at the Manama airport by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and senior members of the Bahraini leadership.

The delegation also includes Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.

According to a post on the Government of Pakistan’s X account, the PM also received a guard of honour at the Al Qudaibiya Palace.

During his visit to Bahrain from November 26 to 27, PM Shehbaz will also hold “high-level” meetings with the Bahraini leadership.

These meetings, as per PTV, will include engagements with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad and Deputy PM Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah.

“This official visit reflects the longstanding cordial relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Pakistan, with the aim of promoting a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries,” state media said.

“The visit will strengthen traditionally warm and cordial relations, chart new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people connections, which will contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation,” it added.

Last month, the two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields during the first meeting of the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also agreed to establish a joint working group to enhance collaboration in areas such as counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, coastguard operations, border security, immigration and police training and decided to sign memoranda of understanding on extradition, mutual legal assistance and specialised battalion training.

In September, the countries had also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and immigration during a meeting between Interior Minister Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, Gen Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

Mideast Ties

Taj Mahal
Nov 26, 2025 01:56pm
Bahrain is a great spot for business and jobs opportunities for Pakistanis, let’s make some good deals with Bahrain Government for Pakistanis.
Mahmood
Nov 26, 2025 05:02pm
"The delegation also includes Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials." As far as we know, Bahrain has no internal strive or strategy to share with Mohsin Naqvi, nor a broadcasting powerhouse like AlJazeerha of Doha, Qatar, nor has any railways system for tiny state, smaller than Karachi. So what these ministers doing in Bahrain??
Moud
Nov 26, 2025 07:20pm
@Mahmood, These Ministers like to travel as a relaxing operation.
Pakistan First
Nov 26, 2025 07:51pm
@Mahmood, Well said and analysis of this trip. As citizens of Pakistan, we have full rights to ask our elected officials of their trips overseas on tax payers expenses.
NR
Nov 27, 2025 03:42am
PK team should really wear the national Shalwar/Kameez - looks much better and presents a confident Pakistan image abroad
