E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:40am
Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa is pictured with Mohsin Naqvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers, Sept 10. — PID
Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa is pictured with Mohsin Naqvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers, Sept 10. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and immigration.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, coast guard operations, border security, immigration and police training.

They also decided to sign Mem­oranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering extradition, mutual legal assistance, and specialised battalion training.

Both sides agree to form a joint working group for the purpose

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi emphasised the importance of intensified efforts against drug trafficking, saying: “Cooperation in counter-narcotics is of utmost importance — it concerns the future of our coming generations.”

He praised Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for achieving a record-breaking $146 million recovery despite limited resources, and welcomed Bahrain’s move to appoint a Drug Liaison Officer at its embassy in the federal capital.

Highlighting the strong people-to-people ties, Mr Naqvi pointed out that over 120,000 Pakistanis living in Bahrain contribute significantly to the development of both countries.

Bahrain’s interior minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Pakistan, stating, “Bahrain attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and seeks to advance cooperation in all sectors”.

He said that formation of a Joint Working Group and signing of MoUs would provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

He said his country was keen to advance relations with Pakistan in all sectors. He said the establishment of the JWG and the signing of the MOU will promote cooperation between the two countries.

Delegation-level talks were also held between officials of the interior ministries of Pakistan and Bahrain, during which detailed discussions were held on enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Both sides also agreed to form a joint working group to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Later, the Bahrani interior minister also met President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately.

According to the PM Office, the PM during the meeting expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in trade and other diverse sectors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was providing expedited visa processing facilities for Bahraini businessmen.

He expressed the hope that Bahrain would invest in various sectors of Pakistan, emphasising the country’s commitment to offer maximum facilitation to foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...