PM heads to Bahrain today to deepen strategic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Bahrain on Wednesday on a two-day trip aimed at deepening linkages with the Gulf state, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said that the visit was expected to “reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and dee­pen people-to-people linkages, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation”.

“This official visit unde­r­s­cores Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at fostering a res­ults-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries,” the FO added, noting that the trip reaffirmed the “long-standing and multifaceted relationship” between the two sides.

In a statement, the FO said PM Shehbaz Sharif would hold high-level engagements with Bahr­ain’s leadership to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, education and culture.

In September, the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism, anti-narcotics and immigration during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, Gen Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

They also agreed to establish a joint working group to enhance collaboration in areas such as counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, coastguard operations, border security, immigration and police training and decided to sign memoranda of understanding on extradition, mutual legal assistance and specialised battalion training.

Credits Nawaz, Maryam with by-poll win

Also on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz credited the PML-N victory in the recent by-elections to party president Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“Victory in the polls is a reflection of Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s vision, his exemplary leadership and the people’s trust in CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s efforts for the province’s development and progress,” the prime minister said while meeting newly elected MNAs at the Prime Minister House.

The MNAs who met the premier included Babar Nawaz, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Bilal Badar, Raja Daniyal, Hafiz Noman, Chaudhry Tufail Jutt and Mehmood Qadir.

The prime minister congratulated the newly elected lawmakers of his party on their success in the by-elections, according to an official press release.

JMC, Daanish University projects

Earlier, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure world-class standards, transparency and complete digitisation in the execution of the Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC) and Daanish University projects.

During his visit to the sites along Srinagar Highway, he was given a detailed briefing on the developments being undertaken in the institutional sector.

Officials informed him that 600 kanals of land had been allocated for the Jinnah Medical Complex and 800 kanals for the Daanish University project. Water-supply works would be completed within two months, while the PC-1 had been prepared in consultation with experts, they added.

Talks with Azeri minister

The prime minister also met Mikayil Jabbarov, minister of economy of Azerbaijan, who is leading a high-level delegation on an official visit to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s proposal to establish a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Investment Company with equal contributions from both countries. He also welcomed Azerbaijan’s interest in the White Oil Pipeline Project and encouraged state oil company SOCAR to explore upstream oil and gas opportunities in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025