‘If there’s no pressure, there’s no fun’: India captain Suryakumar excited for T20 World Cup final

Reuters Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 07:55pm
India’s Suryakumar Yadav reacts during a T20 International match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in India’s Rajkot on Jan 28, 2025. — Reuters/File
The best way to deal with pressure is to embrace it, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reminded his teammates ahead of Sunday’s final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India are bidding to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title and to achieve that, they will have to deal with not just a strong New Zealand XI but also the weight of expectation from a cricket-mad nation of about 1.4 billion people.

Leading the team in the final of a home World Cup was a “special feeling”, and Suryakumar said they were looking forward to the challenge.

“There are nerves, butterflies in the stomach, but as I always say — if there’s no pressure, there’s no fun,” Suryakumar told reporters on Saturday.

“I’m very excited. All the boys and support staff, and I’m sure all of India is excited for tomorrow.”

More than 100,000 predominantly home fans are expected to fill the world’s largest cricket stadium where Australia famously beat India in the final of the 50-overs World Cup three years ago.

Expectations are mounting again as India also try to become the first host to win a T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar said they try not to talk about cricket and the presence of “characters” like Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel keeps the dressing room atmosphere light.

“It’s very important to have such characters around, because when the situation is tight, you need someone to joke around in the bus and in the dressing room, to calm the dressing room,” said Suryakumar.

“We do not talk about cricket-intense situations because players, like Axar, Arshdeep, (Jasprit) Bumrah — all these people, they know what to do.

“We want to be very relaxed, be in the present, not think about what will happen in the final.”

Suryakumar said as captain, he had also resisted the temptation to be the ‘big brother’ in the dressing room and encouraged individuality.

“I feel a good team culture is very important. A happy team atmosphere is the key,” he added.

“Give them freedom, listen to their ideas as well about what they feel.

“I think it is very important to understand what everyone wants in the team.”

India’s Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates with his captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of England’s Phil Salt during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.. — AFP
