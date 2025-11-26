E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Woman’s body with torture marks found

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The tortured body of a woman was found in Clifton on Tuesday evening, police said.

The Boat Basin police said that an unidentified woman, aged around 30 years, was found murdered near a dumping yard, in Block-2. The body bore severe torture marks. The corpse was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

South SSP Mahzoor Ali told Dawn that it appeared to be a homicide as the victim’s fingers and face were burnt ostensibly to hide her identity by the killer(s).

Youth stabbed to death

A young man was killed on Tuesday over a trivial issue in Mansehra Colony in Landhi, police said.

Sharafi Goth SHO Qamar Abbas said that two neighbours, who are also distant relatives, clashed over an argument about sitting outside their adjacent homes. The dispute escalated and lad to a fight in which 25-year-old Saif Ali sustained stab wounds.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead. The suspect fled the scene.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe