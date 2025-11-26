Woman’s body with torture marks found

KARACHI: The tortured body of a woman was found in Clifton on Tuesday evening, police said.

The Boat Basin police said that an unidentified woman, aged around 30 years, was found murdered near a dumping yard, in Block-2. The body bore severe torture marks. The corpse was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

South SSP Mahzoor Ali told Dawn that it appeared to be a homicide as the victim’s fingers and face were burnt ostensibly to hide her identity by the killer(s).

Youth stabbed to death

A young man was killed on Tuesday over a trivial issue in Mansehra Colony in Landhi, police said.

Sharafi Goth SHO Qamar Abbas said that two neighbours, who are also distant relatives, clashed over an argument about sitting outside their adjacent homes. The dispute escalated and lad to a fight in which 25-year-old Saif Ali sustained stab wounds.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead. The suspect fled the scene.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025