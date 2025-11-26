Peshawar FC bombing

AS the year draws to a close, there is no let-up in acts of terrorism, particularly incidents in KP. A disaster was narrowly averted on Monday morning when the swift response of security forces prevented terrorists from staging a mass-casualty attack at Peshawar’s Federal Constabulary headquarters. At least three security men were martyred in the episode, while several terrorists were gunned down after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of the facility. Hundreds of troops were reportedly present inside the FC HQ at the time of the assault.

The attack resembled the raid targeting the Wana Cadet College earlier this month, in which the terrorists were also neutralised by security forces before they could cause major damage. As for the perpetrators behind the Peshawar attack, state media are saying Afghan nationals were involved, while some observers have pointed to the involvement of the Jamaatul Ahrar, a terrorist outfit in the banned TTP’s fold.

There is cause for serious concern if the JuA was involved, and it has indicated that it was. The terrorist group has staged several bloody attacks, including the January 2023 Peshawar Police Lines atrocity. That it struck a secure installation in the heart of the provincial capital speaks of the need to vastly improve intelligence-gathering and counterterrorism capabilities. Some officials have not ruled out the possibility of the attackers having inside information — something that must be thoroughly probed.

The current year has witnessed a high number of attacks; as per one count over 2,400 people had lost their lives in more than 950 attacks up till September. KP, along with Balochistan, has been the hardest hit. If this worrying tide is to be reversed, then the federal and provincial administrations must put their heads together and formulate an effective CT strategy.

The Afghan Taliban may well be involved in facilitating violent actors; this is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of better ties with Kabul, and the state has and should continue to press the Afghan side to stop cross-border terrorism. Yet we must strengthen our own defences and not wait for others to act. This means busting local networks of terrorist groups, and stopping cross-border infiltration. The military and civilian arms of the state must together defeat the monster of terrorism before it draws even more blood.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025