3 FC men martyred in suicide attack on force’s headquarters in Peshawar

Three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were martyred in a suicide attack on the force’s headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area on Monday morning.

The attack occurred on one of the city’s busiest roads just after 8am. Video footage of the incident showed one terrorist, clad in a chaddor, approaching the gate and detonating himself. Seconds later, two other terrorists tried to enter the compound.

The attack occurred as an assembly for the first working day of the week was being held at the main compound.

“Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad said while speaking to reporters.

He further said that three FC men had been martyred in the suicide attack at the gate, while two others were injured. He added that a clearance operation had been carried out.

Asked whether a threat alert had been issued prior to the incident, the police official said, “You are aware of the overall situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country, so we are on high alert. They were unable to enter [the headquarters] due to this alertness. They were neutralised at the gate.”

The paramilitary force, originally called the Fron­tier Constabulary, was renamed by the government in July. The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment. The headquarters building houses barracks, hospitals, and residential quarters.

Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar’s largest public sector hospital, and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The spokesmen of the hospitals confirmed that 11 injured had been brought to LRH while one injured person had been brought to KTH.

Today’s incident is the second major terrorist attack on a security installation in Peshawar in the last three years. In February 2023, 84 people were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Terror attack condemned

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and lauded security forces for their “timely action,” as per a statement issued by the PM Office.

“Timely action taken by security forces saved us from major harm,” he said, praying for the recovery of the injured.

He reaffirmed that the government remained resolute in eradicating terrorism, and vowed to crush any terrorist plots against Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He affirmed that “externally backed Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience or resolve”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement condemning the attack, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the martyred personnel would always be remembered.

Naqvi also paid tribute to the “brave soldiers of FC, who foiled the Fitna-Al-Khwarij attack by taking timely action”. He also expressed “heartfelt sympathies for the families of the martyred”.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, paid tribute to the martyrs and security forces, stressing that “such cowardly attacks can not weaken our morale”.

Their sacrifice would not go in vain, he said, vowing to bring the terrorists to justice and continuing the war against terrorism with a “stronger resolve”.

CM Afridi affirmed that the provincial government stood with the police and law enforcement agencies, adding that “every resource available will be utilised to eliminate terrorism”.

The chief minister directed authorities to treat the injured and prayed for the families of the martyrs.

Later, he attended the funeral prayers of the martyred personnel, a statement issued by the CM’s Office said.

It added that CM Afridi paid tribute to the martyrs and said that their sacrifices “strengthen our resolve against terrorism”.

He also visited LRH before attending the funeral prayers and spoke to the media.

The CM said,“Terrorists have always intended to disturb peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan […]Those who will resort to this are our and Pakistan’s enemies, and we will not let them do this.

“They cannot weaken our resolve and courage.”

Asked whether he had held any talks with security agencies regarding security issues, CM Afridi said: “I have been briefed. The provincial government has ordered modern equipment for [police], but unfortunately, its delivery is taking time. Bullet cars are here, and we are working on capacity building of police.”

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi posted on X that he “strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the FC Headquarters in Peshawar. Such acts of violence are an affront to the peace and security of our nation”.

“I commend the swift and courageous response of the FC personnel, which successfully prevented a greater tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs, and pray for the swift and full recovery of all those injured in this attack.

“Let there be no doubt: neither cowardly attacks nor external threats can weaken our resolve. The entire nation, and especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand firmly with our security forces in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

In its condemnation, the PTI termed the attack “unfortunate”. The party posted on X that it extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“We salute the sacrifices of our security institutions and are standing with them for the protection of our country,” the party’s statement read.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti also paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the attack.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman also condemned the attack. “Heartfelt condolences to the families of the FC martyrs. We all laud the courageous defenders from our security forces whose vigilance prevented the suicide bombers from going inside to pursue their nefarious goals,” she said in a post on X.

“No such #terrorist plots or attackers backed by external sources, which it seems they were, can or will weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience or resolve,” she said.

PPP Chairperson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack, saying that “such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our resolve” to end terrorism.

A statement on the PPP’s official X account further quoted him as saying: “The PPP will continue its struggle for the elimination of terrorism, safety of the people and lasting peace in the country.

“Our nation’s unity, courage and resolve against terrorism will ensure the failure of every conspiracy by terrorists.”

Bilawal also paid tribute to the martyred FC personnel and said their “sacrifices will not go in vain”. He prayed for the martyred personnel and their families, as well as for those injured in the attack, the statement said.

Senator Allama Raja Nasir posted on X: “I unequivocally condemn this morning’s despicable terrorist attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of three brave personnel and left two others wounded. My deepest condolences go to the bereaved families of the shaheeds (martyrs), and I pray for the early recovery of the injured.”

He further said, “Although terrorism has intensified in recent years, a disturbing pattern has emerged in recent weeks with first the Cadet College in Wana, then the blast at Islamabad’s district courts, and now this assault on the FC Headquarters. These are not random acts, they are part of a calculated campaign by enemies of Pakistan who are exploiting our vulnerabilities.”

The senator asserted that “at this critical juncture, the country expects complete transparency, effective intelligence coordination, and decisive action so that those who plan and finance these attacks are brought to justice, no matter where the trail leads. We want our troops and law enforcement agencies to focus singularly on eliminating the menace of the TTP and its affiliates.”

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in terror activities, particularly in KP and Balochistan. The spike in terror incidents followed the TTP ending a ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowing to attack security forces, police, and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Today’s incident comes less than three months after a similar one in September, during which six soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the FC Headquarters in Bannu.

According to the military, the attack was carried out by “Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij”.

Additional input from Reuters