In pictures: Aftermath of suicide attack on FC headquarters in Peshawar

The attack, which occurred shortly after 8am, targeted the premises located on Saddar Road, one of the city’s busiest routes.

Three Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred while two others were injured on Monday in a suicide attack on the force’s headquarters in Peshawar.

According to police, one terrorist blew himself up at the gate while two others tried to enter the premises before being gunned down.

Here are some images from the site of the incident.

Army personnel inspect the suicide attack site outside the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — AFP

Rescue workers inspect a damaged vehicle after suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Army soldiers walk, after suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide attack outside the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — AFP

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at the site after suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Security personnel inspect the suicide attack site outside the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — AFP

Army soldiers gather, after suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Paramilitary soldiers secure the entrance of the Federal Constabulary headquarters after suicide bombers targeted it in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Members of the forensic team collect evidence from a site after suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Paramilitary soldiers stand near a body covered with a sheet, after suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Police officers stand guard on a road after suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

A man, who was injured after suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters receives medical aid at a hospital, in Peshawar on November 24. — Reuters

Header image: Army personnel take a shield as they move at the suicide bombing site at the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — AFP