In pictures: Aftermath of suicide attack on FC headquarters in Peshawar

The attack, which occurred shortly after 8am, targeted the premises located on Saddar Road, one of the city’s busiest routes.
Three Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred while two others were injured on Monday in a suicide attack on the force’s headquarters in Peshawar.
According to police, one terrorist blew himself up at the gate while two others tried to enter the premises before being gunned down.
Here are some images from the site of the incident.
Header image: Army personnel take a shield as they move at the suicide bombing site at the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar on November 24. — AFP