Australian govt app allows visa applicants to submit passport, biometric details on phone

The Australian government on Tuesday announced that visa applicants can apply through the Australian Immi App, which allows them to directly submit facial biometric and passport information through their phone.

In a post on X, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tim Kane wrote that applying for a visa from Pakistan “just got easier”, attaching a link to the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

The website states that the Immi App, available on both Android and iOS, is available for eligible applicants to provide their passport details and a facial image.​

“To provide your identity information using the Australian Immi App, you need to have a Requirement to provide personal identifiers (biometrics) letter with a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) commencing with AUI or AUH [and a] valid passport,” the Australian home department said.

It added that the applicant’s mobile device requires location access and near-field communication to be enabled, with permission for the Immi App to use the phone’s camera.

A five-step guide was also shared on how to perform the biometric identity check.

“The Australian Immi App will send your passport details and facial images to the Department of Home Affairs,” the website stated, adding that unless there is an error, the applicant’s account should be updated within 24 hours.