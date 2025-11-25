E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Australian govt app allows visa applicants to submit passport, biometric details on phone

News Desk Published November 25, 2025
This photo shows a Pakistani passport.—AFP/File
This photo shows a Pakistani passport.—AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Australian government on Tuesday announced that visa applicants can apply through the Australian Immi App, which allows them to directly submit facial biometric and passport information through their phone.

In a post on X, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tim Kane wrote that applying for a visa from Pakistan “just got easier”, attaching a link to the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

The website states that the Immi App, available on both Android and iOS, is available for eligible applicants to provide their passport details and a facial image.​

“To provide your identity information using the Australian Immi App, you need to have a Requirement to provide personal identifiers (biometrics) letter with a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) commencing with AUI or AUH [and a] valid passport,” the Australian home department said.

It added that the applicant’s mobile device requires location access and near-field communication to be enabled, with permission for the Immi App to use the phone’s camera.

A five-step guide was also shared on how to perform the biometric identity check.

“The Australian Immi App will send your passport details and facial images to the Department of Home Affairs,” the website stated, adding that unless there is an error, the applicant’s account should be updated within 24 hours.

Pakistan

Read more

Irfan ahmad dar
Nov 26, 2025 06:09pm
Australian is a beautiful country
Recommend 0
Irfan ahmad dar
Nov 26, 2025 06:18pm
Australian is a very beautiful country and picefull people's Australian government is a very good government
Recommend 0
Tabassum Naseer
Nov 26, 2025 07:09pm
I need a job
Recommend 0
Tuba Imran
Nov 26, 2025 08:07pm
I apply visa for my Brite future
Recommend 0
Muneer jatoi
Nov 27, 2025 10:54am
I'm 54 years old, professional elec engineer, Can are apply for visa?
Recommend 0
Hamid ullah
Nov 27, 2025 11:06am
Good afternoon sir I need visit Australian 3 months.but you give me work permit no problem I'm already heavy driver license Ksa and qatar.
Recommend 0
Qamar uz zaman
Nov 27, 2025 12:15pm
Work visa
Recommend 0
Aleem Abbas
Nov 27, 2025 08:26pm
Nice ????????
Recommend 0
Toibullah Safi
Nov 27, 2025 09:43pm
Australia is a peaceful and beautiful country
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe