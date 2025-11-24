E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Dhaka again asks India for Hasina’s extradition

AFP Published November 24, 2025
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a joint press statement with the Japanese Prime Minister at the latter’s official residence in Tokyo on April 26, 2023. — AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government said on Sunday it had asked India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced earlier this week to be hanged over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising.

Hasina, 78, has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024. As prime minister, she had New Delhi’s backing.

Touhid Hossain, who holds the foreign affairs portfolio in Bangladesh’s interim administration, told reporters, “We sent a letter seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.”

He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter, which according to Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo was the third official extradition request since Hasina fled.

Following the court ruling on Monday, convicting Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentencing her to death, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement that Delhi had an “obligatory responsibility” under a bilateral treaty to facilitate the former leader’s return.

India’s foreign ministry said in response it had “noted” the verdict, without directly commenting on the extradition request.

It did not immediately respond to the latest letter from Dhaka.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina’s rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.

India’s past support for Hasina has frayed relations between the two neighbours since her overthrow.

But tensions appear to have eased slightly when Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman visited India this week for a regional security summit and met his counterpart Ajit Doval. Media reports in Bangladesh said Rahman invited Doval for a visit.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

World

kamal chowkidar
Nov 24, 2025 10:10am
"Dhaka again asks India for Hasina’s extradition". Dhaka is living in a fantasy land.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 24, 2025 11:41am
Shame on India for harboring a fugitive Hassina who has blood on her hands.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2025 03:29pm
Dhaka is 100 percent right to ask for Haseena, the queen of corruption and chaos having ordered wide-spread killings of innocent students of her country just to save her illegal, immoral and unethical crown, stemming out of at least four fraudulently conducted and elected elections.
Recommend 0

