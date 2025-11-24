Punjab’s Crime Control Dept extradites seven murder suspects from UAE

GUJRAT: The Punjab police crime control department CCD claimed to have extradited at least seven outlaws belonging to various parts of the province where they were wanted in murder cases.

All these extraditions have been made from Dubai (United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Interpol.

A spokesman for Gujranwala CCD said on the directions of Punjab CCD chief Sohail Zafar Chatha, a team of special operation cell being headed by Inspector Khalid Nawaz Varya had gone to Dubai after issuance of red warrants by the Interpol where the local police authorities had arrested these wanted criminals and handed them over to CCD police.

He said the extradited criminals had long been wanted to the Punjab police as one of them Ghazanfar Iqbal of Iqbalnagar, Kot Momin Tehsil of Sargodha district, had murdered a citizen in 1995 and then fled the country.

However, the suspects have now been arrested, he said and added that Zubair Khan of judicial Colony, Rawalpindi, had also been brought back for being wanted in a murder case.

Another suspect, Umar Farooq of Khubeki, Gujranwala district, had shot dead his brother for the property row and fled the country and now arrested by the CCD.

Similarly, the suspects namely Eman Waris Butt of Chak Qazi, Sialkot, Naimatullah of Jampur, district Rajanpur and Zulfiqar Ali of Dunyapur who were involved in the murder cases in their respective districts, have also been extradited from Dubai with the efforts of CCD.

It is pertinent to mention that the task of extradition of wanted criminals belonging to entire Punjab, from abroad had been assigned to Gujranwala CCD zone by the Punjab police a few months ago.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025