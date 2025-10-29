Punjab Assembly passes six bills amid criticism of CCD operations

LAHORE: Treasury members in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday raised questions over the performance of the Communication and Works (C&W) department, while government allies voiced concern over the operations of the Counter Crime Department (CCD), urging that its scope be extended to the riverine (Katcha) areas.

The assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began two hours and 20 minutes late. During the Question Hour, several treasury lawmakers, including Ahsan Raza and Saeed Akbar Nawnai, criticised the responses submitted by the communications department, terming them “routine replies meant only to fulfil formality.”

Defending his department, Punjab Communications Minister Sohaib Bharth asserted that he personally monitors all development projects across the province. At this point, Speaker Khan cautioned that “any form of misleading information in the House would be considered a serious matter.”

Raising concerns about the CCD’s operations, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislators Mumtaz Chang and Shazia Abid said if the department’s performance was as effective as claimed, then it should also launch a robust operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas. They added that “serious reservations exist regarding CCD’s ongoing actions.”

PPP legislators want CCD action in Katcha area

Meanwhile, the House unanimously passed a resolution, calling for strengthening Article 140-A of the Constitution to reinforce local governments.

The Constitutional Resolution under Article 144 (1) for consideration by the National Assembly and Senate seeks a Constitutional Amendment in Article 140-A to strengthen Local Governments and create a separate chapter titled “Local Governments” in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The resolution was proposed by the Punjab Local Government Caucus and co-sponsored by Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry (PP-54) and Ali Haider Gillani (PP-211).

The House also approved, by majority vote, six bills, including the National University of Toba Tek Singh Bill 2025.

During the proceedings, treasury MPA Shagufta Faisal extended congratulations to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on her birthday. After completion of the agenda, the Panel of Chairpersons Shaukat Raja adjourned the session for an indefinite period.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025