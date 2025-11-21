India’s indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft crashes at Dubai Air Show

An Indian fighter aircraft, the indigenously developed Tejas, crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, a witness and officials told AFP.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built Tejas jet crashed at about 2:10pm local time.

View this post on Instagram

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft failing to recover from an aerial maneuver and bursting into a ball of flames after impacting the ground as onlookers watched in shock. A plume of smoke billowed from the crash site as emergency vehicles sped towards it.

The incident happened on the last day of the Middle East’s biggest airshow, which features a flying display each afternoon. Hundreds of people were watching from a grandstand, while the apron was packed with planes, helicopters and other hardware on static display.

In September, India signed a $7 billion order for 97 upgraded Tejas Mk1A fighter jets to replace its Russian MiG-21 fleet after decades of use.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the death of the pilot in the incident.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” said the post.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it added.

Footage of the crash showed the fighter executing a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site.

The UAE aviation authority was not immediately available to comment on whether it would lead a local investigation. The Indian embassy said it was in touch with UAE authorities. Experts stressed it was too early to say what caused the crash.

GE, the engine manufacturer, said in a statement that it was ready to support the investigation.

‘Oil leak’ controversy

Earlier this week, social media was abuzz with posts claiming that the Indian fighter jet was ‘leaking oil’ while parked on the tarmac. Pictures showed shopping bags placed beneath the Tejas to collect the leaking liquid.

Some posts claimed the leak continued on the second day of the international air show. However, there was no official comment on the topic by the Indian government or the armed forces.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India, in a post, claimed that it was a “routine draining process, not a technical malfunction”.

The bureau added that it was part of the “standard pre-flight procedure to remove condensation, which naturally forms as part of the aircraft’s cooling system”.

The Tejas, meaning “brilliance” in Hindi, is a domestically designed and built fighter jet that was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2016. The aircraft has been beset by design and other challenges and was once rejected by the Indian Navy as too heavy.

The biennial airshow is being held at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport from November 17-21.

The show, according to its website, brought together over 1,500 exhibitors, 200 aircraft across flying and static displays, 12 conference tracks, and 450 global visionaries.

India had been gauging interest from potential foreign buyers at the week-long airshow, a major arena for global arms and airliner markets and well-known for bold displays making use of wide vistas of airspace.

Friday’s accident was the first on record for the world’s third-largest airshow, after Paris and Britain’s Farnborough. Airshow accidents were common in the 1970s, but have become rare at the top aerospace events as safety restrictions were tightened in recent decades.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric (GE) engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

The Tejas Mk-1A fighters are crucial for India’s efforts to bolster its air force’s depleting fighter squadrons and replace ageing jets in the face of China’s growing military strength and support for arch-rival Pakistan.

The IAF expects to operate a fleet of almost 220 Tejas fighters and its advanced Mk-1A variants over the next decade after HAL completes the pending orders.