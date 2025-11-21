E-Paper | February 28, 2026

India’s indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft crashes at Dubai Air Show

Reuters | AFP Published November 21, 2025
Screengrab showing Indian smoke emitting after an Indian jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, November 21, 2025. — Screengrab via DawnNewsTV
An Indian fighter aircraft, the indigenously developed Tejas, crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, a witness and officials told AFP.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built Tejas jet crashed at about 2:10pm local time.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft failing to recover from an aerial maneuver and bursting into a ball of flames after impacting the ground as onlookers watched in shock. A plume of smoke billowed from the crash site as emergency vehicles sped towards it.

The incident happened on the last day of the Middle East’s biggest airshow, which features a flying display each afternoon. Hundreds of people were watching from a grandstand, while the apron was packed with planes, helicopters and other hardware on static display.

In September, India signed a $7 billion order for 97 upgraded Tejas Mk1A fighter jets to replace its Russian MiG-21 fleet after decades of use.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the death of the pilot in the incident.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” said the post.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it added.

Footage of the crash showed the fighter executing a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site.

The UAE aviation authority was not immediately available to comment on whether it would lead a local investigation. The Indian embassy said it was in touch with UAE authorities. Experts stressed it was too early to say what caused the crash.

GE, the engine manufacturer, said in a statement that it was ready to support the investigation.

‘Oil leak’ controversy

Earlier this week, social media was abuzz with posts claiming that the Indian fighter jet was ‘leaking oil’ while parked on the tarmac. Pictures showed shopping bags placed beneath the Tejas to collect the leaking liquid.

Some posts claimed the leak continued on the second day of the international air show. However, there was no official comment on the topic by the Indian government or the armed forces.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India, in a post, claimed that it was a “routine draining process, not a technical malfunction”.

The bureau added that it was part of the “standard pre-flight procedure to remove condensation, which naturally forms as part of the aircraft’s cooling system”.

The Tejas, meaning “brilliance” in Hindi, is a domestically designed and built fighter jet that was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2016. The aircraft has been beset by design and other challenges and was once rejected by the Indian Navy as too heavy.

The biennial airshow is being held at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport from November 17-21.

The show, according to its website, brought together over 1,500 exhibitors, 200 aircraft across flying and static displays, 12 conference tracks, and 450 global visionaries.

India had been gauging interest from potential foreign buyers at the week-long airshow, a major arena for global arms and airliner markets and well-known for bold displays making use of wide vistas of airspace.

Friday’s accident was the first on record for the world’s third-largest airshow, after Paris and Britain’s Farnborough. Airshow accidents were common in the 1970s, but have become rare at the top aerospace events as safety restrictions were tightened in recent decades.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric (GE) engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

The Tejas Mk-1A fighters are crucial for India’s efforts to bolster its air force’s depleting fighter squadrons and replace ageing jets in the face of China’s growing military strength and support for arch-rival Pakistan.

The IAF expects to operate a fleet of almost 220 Tejas fighters and its advanced Mk-1A variants over the next decade after HAL completes the pending orders.

The rollout of the fighter has been delayed due to slow deliveries from GE of 99 engines ordered in 2021, of which only four have arrived so far. GE has blamed supply chain issues following Covid-19.

Mahmood
Nov 21, 2025 03:47pm
Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 will still be performing aerobatics at this show, 20 years after it was first introduced.
Binoy Joseph
Nov 21, 2025 04:01pm
Airshow accidents are not uncommon. Even NASA's Columbia and Challenger have crashed. We should appreciate India's technological advancements.
Sympathiser
Nov 21, 2025 04:05pm
Such incidents are part of the game.. It happens sometimes. This is nothing new. Has the pilot survived ??
usman
Nov 21, 2025 04:10pm
looks like an sudden change, maybe a cable/hydraulics broke, some disturbance in the cockpit perhaps?
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 21, 2025 04:38pm
Sad incident one human soul loss the life
Athar
Nov 21, 2025 04:53pm
As per news, pilot died in the sad incident
Annu
Nov 21, 2025 05:06pm
A jet can be manufactured again; however, the loss of a pilot is a profound and irreparable tragedy.
Nouman Sajid
Nov 21, 2025 05:45pm
Heartbreaking news. My condolences to the family of the brave pilot and to the Indian Air Force. May his soul rest in peace. ????????????????????"
Sib Ahmed
Nov 21, 2025 05:50pm
Our commiserations….. Loss of life whenever, wherever, whenever and whosoever whosoever, is a great tragedy
Kaiser
Nov 21, 2025 06:45pm
I sincerely hope the Indian Government doesn't blame the pilot for the accident just to save the reputation of the Tejas Jets.In such airshows every action and manoeuvre is meticulously practiced and flawlessly executed. The best of the best test pilots are selected for such demonstrations. It could therefore have either been a maintenance oversight or a machenical failure. Deeply saddened about the loss of a precious life. Planes can be replaced over and over again.
inssafian
Nov 21, 2025 07:12pm
RIP - a tragic loss of life. Condolence to the family. Please don't ridicule love and respect from a Pakistani
AJAY CHAUHAN
Nov 21, 2025 07:52pm
machines malfunctions..it happens in any airforce...it doesn't define the capacity or power of it force.
Baiju
Nov 21, 2025 08:44pm
Airshows always make the pilots to forgo precautions to make the audience thrilled, RIP
Feeka
Nov 21, 2025 08:49pm
RIP the brave pilot. He is doing his duty.
IFTIKHAR ALI
Nov 21, 2025 09:03pm
It is a sad incident, even India is our adversary and current government leadership has a very vendictive behaviour to Pakistan. But as a Pakistani - I would like to send condolences to pilot's family and pray for their well being.
Pyasa
Nov 21, 2025 09:14pm
Unfortunate.
Rehan kahloon
Nov 21, 2025 09:45pm
Respect for the pilot and sincere condolences for the bereaved family. As a Pakistani, this doesn't bring any joy as a ife has been lost. At the same time, we stay humble yet confident in skill set of PAF and prowess of JF-17 thunder. May there always be peace in sub continent. ( out of common sense rather then deterrence)????
Ghani K
Nov 21, 2025 10:21pm
Every man made thing has flaws, nothing is perfect. Sorry to hear the tragedy, condolences to pilot’s family.
Abdullah
Nov 21, 2025 11:07pm
Condolences to the pilot and family. Indigenous products have a larger window of time to be perfected. Once perfected, they’re unmatched.
Pwhines
Nov 21, 2025 11:09pm
Sad. RIP pilot. Thorough inquiry needed.
Ejaz
Nov 21, 2025 11:43pm
@Binoy Joseph, India lost everything in the crash.
AA Moosavi
Nov 21, 2025 11:56pm
@Feeka, It is an accident and has nothing to do with bravery.
Dr Ali
Nov 22, 2025 12:40am
So much for the world's largest democracy! Couldn't export a single unit! And now a crash! Not to forget the previous crash of Tejas in 2024!
karl
Nov 22, 2025 05:39am
Indians ususally brag about their advanced airplane built by themselves,but surprisingly their army rarely order theirown planes
Naeem Qureshi
Nov 22, 2025 08:19am
Rest in peace Condolences to the family from a Pakistani
Andy
Nov 22, 2025 09:05am
Sadly a beautiful life has been lost
Humayum
Nov 22, 2025 10:04am
We as nation regrets the loss of precious life. Stand firmly with the bereaved family.
