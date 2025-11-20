Santner fireworks give NZ ODI series win over West Indies

NEW ZEALAND captain Mitchell Santner plays a shot during the second One-day International against West Indies at the McLean Park on Wednesday.—AFP

NAPIER: Captain Mitchell Santner delivered late fireworks with the bat as New Zealand beat the West Indies by five wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday to win the series.

Santner smashed 34 not out off 15 balls to carry the hosts home at 248-5 with three deliveries to spare after the tourists posted 247-9.

The match at Napier’s McLean Park was reduced by rain to 34 overs each after a three-hour wait to start.

West Indies captain Shai Hope unfurled a brilliant 109 off 69 balls to give them a chance of squaring the three-match series after the hosts won the opener by seven runs in Christchurch on Sunday.

But some wayward late bowling opened the door for New Zealand, who have now won 11 successive ODI bilateral series at home dating back to 2019.

The result was hanging in the balance with three overs remaining, when the home side still required 40 runs to win.

Santner then struck the otherwise impressive seamer Matthew Forde for two fours and a six in successive balls.

He swatted a six and four from the following over bowled by Shamar Springer to swing the advantage firmly to New Zealand.

Seasoned all-rounder Santner sealed victory with a cover drive off Jayden Seales and said he always felt the target could be hauled in.

“I thought 247 was a good score. They batted really well but it’s one of those grounds where, if you get a good start, you can cash in at the back end,” he said. “Obviously thrilled with the win.”

Tom Latham was left not out on 39 while the chase was set up nicely by half-centuries to Devon Conway (90) and Rachin Ravindra (56) before New Zealand lost momentum through the middle stages.

Earlier, Hope produced his 19th ton in the format, finishing with 13 fours and four sixes as he became the seventh West Indies player to go past 6,000 ODI runs.

He is the second fastest to reach the milestone — in 147 matches — behind Viv Richards.

Hope felt bittersweet about his innings.

“It’s always good to try to give the team the best chance of winning the game,” he said. “But I always look at it from within, and there’s more I could have done. I honestly thought 247 was enough, but clearly it wasn’t.”

The tourists pummelled 111 off the last nine overs, with lower-order batsmen Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd and Forde all passing 20 to provide support for Hope.

Nathan Smith bagged late wickets for New Zealand to record career-best figures of 4-42 while fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson took 3-44.

Game three is in Hamilton on Saturday.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES:

J. Campbell c Tickner b Jamieson 4

A. Auguste c Jamieson b Smith 22

K. Carty c Chapman b Jamieson 7

S. Hope not out 109

S. Rutherford c Conway b Santner 13

R. Chase b Smith 2

J. Greaves c Bracewell b Smith 22

R. Shepherd c Henry b Tickner 22

M. Forde c Young b Smith 21

S. Springer c Young b Jamieson 6

J. Seales not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-3, NB-1, W-14) 18

TOTAL (for nine wickets, 34 overs) 247

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-15 (Campbell), 2-38 (Carty), 3-62 (Auguste), 4-83 (Rutherford), 5-86 (Chase), 6-130 (Greaves), 7-177 (Shepherd), 8-220 (Forde), 9-235 (Springer)

BOWLING: Henry 7-1-62-0; Jamieson 7-2-44-3 (2w); Tickner 6-0-61-1 (2w); Smith 7-0-42-4 (1w, 1nb); Santner 7-0-35-1 (1w)

NEW ZEALAND:

D. Conway c Chase b Springer 90

R. Ravindra c Chase b Greaves 56

W. Young c Rutherford b Chase 11

M. Chapman c Greaves b Seales 0

T. Latham not out 39

M. Bracewell lbw Forde 11

M. Santner not out 34

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-1, W-5) 7

TOTAL (for five wickets, 33.3 overs) 248

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-106 (Ravindra), 2-135 (Young), 3-136 (Chapman), 4-166 (Conway), 5-194 (Bracewell)

DID NOT BAT: K. Jamieson, M. Henry, B. Tickner, N. Smith

BOWLING: Forde 7-1-42-1 (1w); Seales 6.3-0-51-1 (2w, 1nb); Shepherd 3-0-17-0; Greaves 4-0-35-1; Chase 7-0-44-1; Springer 6-0-58-1 (2w)

RESULT: New Zealand won by five wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Shai Hope

SERIES: New Zealand lead three-match series 2-0.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025