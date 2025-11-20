Testimonies of prosecution witnesses in Imaan tweet case recorded

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka on Wednesday concluded recording of testimonies of all prosecution witnesses in the controversial tweet case against Imaan Mazari and her spouse Hadi Ali Chatha, and adjourned the hearing until Nov 24, when cross-examination of the witnesses will begin.

At the beginning of the proceedings, both accused did not appear in court for the third consecutive time, leading the judge to briefly adjourn the hearing.

Later, Hadi Ali Chatha appeared, while Mazari’s lawyer marked her presence. The court ordered the prosecution to proceed with the witnesses’ testimonies.

During the recording of evidence, Chatha objected to the proceedings, questioning how statements could be recorded in the absence of the accused. He informed the judge that he was leaving the courtroom, after which both his and Mazari’s lawyers also left. Despite their departure, the court continued the hearing amid tight security.

The prosecution first presented petitioner Shahroz Riaz, who recorded his statement. A USB containing a video of Mazari’s speech was played in the court, and 11 pages of tweets related to the case were made part of the record. The second witness, Mohammad Waseem, and the third witness, Naib Qasid NCIA Afzal Hussain, also recorded their statements.

Finally, the investigating officer Imran Haider completed his testimony, after which the prosecution evidence was closed.

The court subsequently wrote to the authorities to appoint a state counsel for Mazari to ensure representation at the next hearing. The case was registered by the NCIA against both the accused. The court will take up the matter again on Nov 24.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025