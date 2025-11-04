Woman tells court she left house of free will

SARGODHA: A married woman, whose mother had got registered a case of her abduction by a police constable, refuted the allegation in the court of a magistrate, saying she had left her mother’s house of her own free will and was residing at the house of a friend.

Earlier, on the complaint of the mother, police had booked a constable and four other suspects, including two women, for allegedly abducting her daughter ‘M’, wife of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). As per the police, complainant Shazia Bibi wife of Abdul Malik, and a resident of Chak 43-NB, Sargodha, stated that in 2017 her daughter ‘M’ was married to ASI Ramzan.

She said Ramzan was posted in Multan, and ‘M’ was living with her at the village, as her husband and son were employed in Greece. She alleged that the suspect, a constable, Hasnain Jatt, along with his four accomplices, including two women, arrived at her house and abducted ‘M’ at gunpoint.

The complainant further alleged that the suspects also took away Rs1.3 million cash and gold jewellery worth Rs4 million from her house.

On her complaint, Satellite Town police registered a case against the constable and four other suspects on Oct 31.

Meanwhile, Satellite Town police revealed that ‘M’ has recorded her statement on Monday before a magistrate, saying she was not abducted and left her mother’s house of her free will. She said she was now living with her friend, Arooj Fatima.

