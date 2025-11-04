E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan for two days

Our Correspondent Published November 4, 2025
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Authorities have imposed Section 144 in both South Waziristan Lower and Upper owing to security concerns and movement of logistic supplies for security forces.

According to a notification issued by home department, the restriction will remain in effect from Monday morning until 6am on Tuesday. During this period, movement of people on various routes will remain prohibited while all kinds of gatherings, rallies and unnecessary travel will not be allowed.

The district administration of South Waziristan Lower said that Section 144 was enforced for two days in Wana tehsil and other sensitive areas of the district.

The notification of home department said that routes from Wana to Tiarza Gate, Dargai Bridge and other main roads were completely closed to public transport.

The purpose of imposing Section 144 is to ensure safe movement of logistic supplies for security forces and address potential threats.

Several sensitive areas in South Waziristan Upper including Sararogha, Kotkai, Spinkai Raghzai and Nazarkhel have been declared off-limits while routes from Dargai Bridge, Madi Jan and Shin Warsak to Chagmalai will also remain closed for two days.

The home department has clarified that imposition of Section 144 is a temporary measure taken purely for security and administrative reasons. The restrictions will be lifted once the situation returns to normal.

FIRE: A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the timber market of Shakai Bazaar, South Waziristan Lower, reducing several wooden rooms and valuable timber to ashes.

The incident occurred late at night when the market was closed. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shah Nawaz Wazir said firefighting teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. Rescue personnel, with the help of local volunteers, managed to contain the fire after several hours of hectic efforts.

The blaze completely gutted four rooms and a sawmill belonging owned by a local identified as Sana Pir. He said that timber worth Rs5.5 million was destroyed in the incident.

Locals said the fire caused losses amounting to millions of rupees. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

