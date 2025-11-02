E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Death toll rises to 50 as Jamaica, Haiti reel from Hurricane Melissa

AFP Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 12:43pm
People with minor injuries sit outside in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Petit-Goave, about 68 km (42 miles) southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 31, 2025. — AFP
People with minor injuries sit outside in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Petit-Goave, about 68 km (42 miles) southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 31, 2025. — AFP
Children walk through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Petit-Goave, about 68 km (42 miles) southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 31, 2025. — AFP
Children walk through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Petit-Goave, about 68 km (42 miles) southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 31, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Jamaican officials announced plans on Saturday to set up multiple field hospitals as it recovers from Hurricane Melissa, with the death toll numbering at least 50 across the Caribbean — and expected to rise.

The island’s confirmed deaths remain at 19 as of Saturday, though Health Minister Christopher Tufton told a briefing, “I would imagine it’s more… because there are still places that we have had difficulties reaching.”

Haiti’s Civil Protection department, meanwhile, said at least 31 people have been killed there as a result of the storm.

Melissa tore across Jamaica as a ferocious top-level Category 5 hurricane, the most powerful storm ever recorded on the island, with sustained winds peaking at 185 miles (nearly 300 kilometers) per hour while drenching the country with torrential rain.

Hospitals in western Jamaica were particularly hard-hit, prompting officials to deploy several field hospitals in the coming days to shore up health responses.

The first such field hospital — in Black River, the capital of the hardest hit province — “is expected to be delivered sometime tomorrow and immediately we’ll begin to deploy and to set up that facility,” Tufton said.

“That facility will come fully equipped, which will include an operating theatre and other critical diagnostic equipment, and some team members to support the local team,” he said, adding officials expect the hospital to be up and running in the coming week.

Additional hospitals are expected to pop up with aid from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several countries, including Spain, Canada and India, Tufton said.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe