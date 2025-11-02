Vote count for PbBC poll

LAHORE: The vote counting process is underway in the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections, where lawyers across the province including Lahore cast their votes on Saturday.

The voting in the bar council elections was conducted manually as the polling started at 9am and continued until 5pm.

More than 132,000 voters were registered across Punjab. In Lahore division, 93 candidates contested for 20 seats while across Punjab 332 candidates competed for the house of 75 seats.

The counting process is being carried out in the presence of polling agents of the candidates.

Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez, the returning officer, made it clear that any newly-elected member who celebrates victory by aerial firing will be disqualified.

In the house of 75, each elected member serves a five-year term. These members later elect the chairman of the executive committee and vice-chairman of the provincial bar council.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025