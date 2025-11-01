Return of Afghans via Torkham starts today after 20-day break

KHYBER: After a 20-day hiatus, the return of Afghan refugees to their country via the Torkham border will resume today (Saturday), said officials at the border point on Friday evening.

However, there are no written orders for the purpose, according to customs officials.

They said they received instructions from ‘above’ to make necessary arrangements for the speedy return of stranded Afghan families on Saturday.

The officials said that all relevant staff members had been informed to ensure their presence on duty on Saturday morning. It was not clear whether the Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan will be allowed to return.

The repatriation of Afghan families with or without any travel or identity documents was abruptly suspended on Oct 12 following clashes between Pakistani and Afghan border forces on the night between October 11 and 12.

Since then a large number of the returning families have been impatiently waiting for the reopening of the Torkham border. Pakistan had closed all its borders with Afghanistan for all types of movement.

The border closure also suspended trade between the two countries. It has yet to be restored.

Officials believed that permission for the return of stranded families was granted only after an “understanding” about amicable resolution of the terrorism issues was reached at Istanbul on Oct 30.

The news of the border’s reopening for returning Afghan families and individuals was celebrated by stranded refugees in Landi Kotal and Jamrud. They said they had almost exhausted all their resources in the last 20 days.

GRENADE BLAST: A boy lost his life in Jamrud tehsil in an accidental hand grenade blast on Friday.

Police said that Kamran, 10, had either mistakenly stepped on an unexploded hand grenade or pulled its string as he ventured into an unoccupied house adjacent to his own in Warmando Mela area at around midday. They said Kamran died on the spot as the hand grenade instantly exploded.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider lost his life in a road accident in Landi Kotal area on Friday.

Rescue 1122 officials said Abdul Musawir of Lala Cheena area in Jamrud tehsil was on his way to Landi Kotal when he fell from his motorcycle and sustained critical head injuries for not wearing a helmet.

They said that the man was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t survive due to critical injuries. The incident occurred due to speeding, according to officials.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025