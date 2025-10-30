PTI’s Salman Akram Raja alleges some elements in the party are trying to undermine him

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Thursday alleged that some “narrow-minded” elements in the party were trying to undermine and sabotage him in the wake of party founder Imran Khan reposing his trust in him.

Earlier this week, Imran’s sister Uzma Khanum had clarified that only Raja was empowered to relay messages to the party on the ex-premier’s behalf to avoid confusion.

In a series of posts on X today, Raja referred to the development and said: “A few days ago, Khan sahib instructed that his messages will now be conveyed only through me. The narrow-minded said I had added my own name to some list. The worshippers of ego and positions neither know Khan sahib nor his loyalists.”

He added that those who “conspire against me are humiliated every time” before the party founder, adding that Imran knew he had never sought any position.

“The problem that some friends and self-proclaimed enemies face is only this — Imran Khan sahib trusts me. In 2013, when Khan sahib was injured before the elections, I was summoned to the hospital. I stayed with him the entire night. He entrusted me with some important instructions.”

He further said that “fools” thought that some “list” held importance for him, without elaborating more on what “list” he was referring to.

Raja added that “some were struck speechless” when Imran had nominated Sohail Afridi as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. He further said that he went to Peshawar as soon as there were reports of attempts to undermine Imran’s decision.

“For five days, I fought both a political and legal battle. God granted success to Khan sahib’s decision. Khan sahib praised me.

“Khan sahib’s kind words for me have become a torment for some. Since that day, I have been showered with baseless accusations day and night. Some said I provide material to vloggers — without a shred of evidence. Political committee and core committee records have been leaking for months. Who’s behind it? Those who know, know,” Raja said without elaborating on the individuals he was referring to.

The party’s secretary general has had differences with others in the PTI before, including interim chairman Barrister Ali Gohar in April over access to Imran.

,

He had previously announced to step down from the party office in the wake of allegations and recriminations among party leaders over the ‘failure’ of PTI’s final November protest call in Islamabad last year.

Raja had submitted his resignation to Barrister Gohar, who had confirmed its receipt while maintaining that the decision to accept or reject the resignation would be made by Imran. Until then, Raja was asked to continue performing his duties.

Sources had said the political and core committee’s guns were trained on Raja, as he was censured for his complete failure in mobilising the masses and bringing out any rally from Lahore to reinforce the workers from the KP chapter who were pushing towards D-Chowk.

However, sources privy to developments had told Dawn that Raja was already demoralised as former first lady Bushra Bibi was calling the shots and had allegedly insulted several party leaders in meetings held in Peshawar ahead of the November 24 protest.

Raja also faced harsh and offensive commentary on his video message from a day earlier, where he presented “excuses” for not making it out of Lahore.