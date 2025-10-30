E-Paper | October 30, 2025

PM Shehbaz returns after 2-day Saudi visit

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 08:53am
Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz sees off Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation at King Khalid International Airport. — Photo courtesy PMO/X
Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz sees off Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation at King Khalid International Airport. — Photo courtesy PMO/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after concluding his two-day official visit to the kingdom, where the two sides agreed to launch Economic Cooperation Framework aimed at elevating bilateral relations to a new era of strategic economic partnership.

During the visit, PM She­­­hbaz also addressed the 9th edition of the Fut­ure Investment Initiative Conference besides holding meetings with heads of states and global business leaders.

In his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the two sides agreed to launch economic framework, seeking to strengthen the role of both public and private sectors in promoting joint ventures.

Under the framework, several strategic and high-impact initiatives are being explored in sectors including energy, industry, mining and information technology

At the confere­nce, PM Shehbaz called for cooper­ation to support countries like Pakistan that have been battered by climate catastrophes, emp­hasising that loans should not be the only option for recovery.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Pak Saudi Ties
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe