Reforms urged to tap Malaysian meat market

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan is targeting $200 million in annual meat exports to Malaysia but must implement urgent policy and regulatory reforms to tap the market, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Commerce convened a meeting on Pakistan-Malaysia cooperation in the meat sector, chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and attended by Minister for National Food Security Tanveer Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

According to an official statement, the meeting reviewed progress on meat exports and discussed developing a policy framework to support the sector’s long-term growth.

Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan said Pakistan’s export potential to Malaysia could reach around $200m, provided restrictions related to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and the ban on bone-in meat exports are addressed. He noted that Pakistan faces a disadvantage compared to Indian exporters, who are allowed to export bone-in meat.

Mr Khan proposed a two-step approach — first, a short report within four days to identify immediate measures to enhance exports, and second, a comprehensive policy framework within 10 days to guide sustainable growth in the sector.

Mr Tanveer said his ministry was working on disease control and livestock improvement, with FMD containment and feedlot fattening projects already underway in Punjab and plans to expand similar initiatives to other provinces.

To coordinate policy and implementation, four committees were formed to focus on disease control, breed improvement, feedlot development, and government facilitation. The Ministry of Science and Technology will also be engaged to ensure compliance with Halal certification and international quality standards. The Sindh government will play a role in logistics and port facilitation.

Mr Kamal said Malaysia represents a viable opportunity for Pakistan’s meat industry, provided the country can improve price competitiveness, supply reliability, and compliance with quality standards.

He directed all ministries and stakeholders to submit their recommendations within the set timelines and emphasised the need for coordinated refo­rms to strengthen Pakis­tan’s meat export base.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025