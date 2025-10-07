Malaysia looks to buy meat from Pakistan

Prime ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia witness exchange of memorandums of understanding in Putrajaya on Monday.—PPI

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is studying a proposal to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, PM Ibrahim said the matter was raised by the Pakistani premier during their meeting a day earlier.

“There is interest in exporting beef to Malaysia, and we will facilitate this. I was assured the price is competitive, and I will do what is necessary on the proposal of up to US$200mil,” he was quoted as saying by The Star Malaysia.

PM Ibrahim said this would be part of efforts to enhance agricultural collaboration bet­ween the two countries, adding that Malaysia would facilitate Pakistan’s interest to export meat and would do whatever was necessary to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

MoUs on halal certification, SME linkages signed

PM Shehbaz thanked his Malaysian counterpart, saying: “You announced a quota of $200 million for meat exports from Pakistan to Malaysia. Let me assure our Malaysian importers and officials that this quota will be regulated by market price mechanisms and will fully comply with all Halal certification requirements set by Malaysian customs and food authorities.”

He guaranteed to make “every possible effort to meet all your conditions, ensuring not only that we achieve this $200 million quota but also that we surpass it with a quantum leap,” the Associated Press of Pakistan quoted PM Shehbaz as saying.

MoUs signed

Among the six accords signed between Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday, was an agreement on Halal Certification. The relevant documents were exchanged by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr. Haji Mohd Naim Bin Haji Mokhtarand Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Another agreement, meant to enhance cooperation between Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Malaysia’s Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation was also finalised. Chief Executive Officer SME Corporation Malaysia Rizal bin Dato Nain and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi exchanged the relevant documents.

Investment conference

Later, addressing the Pakistan-Malaysia Business and Investment Conference, PM Shehbaz stressed the role of the private sector as the primary engine of growth.

Governments can only lay the foundation and provide a framework, business should be run by business houses, enterprises and experts, not the government, he said, urging business leaders from Pakistan and Malaysia to seize new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The conference, attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a host of entrepreneurs from both countries , was aimed to explore joint ventures and deepen trade relations.

PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation between Pakistani and Malaysian businesses could reduce his country’s reliance on external financial assistance.

He also lauded Malaysia’s remarkable economic transformation under the leadership of PM Ibrahim, calling it nothing less than a miracle.

He expressed confidence that with similar commitment and cooperation, Pakistan too could achieve sustained economic growth and independence from international financial support.

“We are currently under an IMF programme that is helping stabilise our economy. This programme will end in two years,” he said.

“But if entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Malaysia step forward, commit to joint ventures, and build lasting business relationships, I believe we can say goodbye to the IMF forever,” PM Shehbaz added.— APP/Monitoring Desk / ANN

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025