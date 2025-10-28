Wheat cultivation area for Pindi division increased to over 1.5m acres: minister

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that the wheat cultivation area for Rawalpindi Division has been increased to 1.53 million acres as against 1.49 million acre last year as the weather condition is favorable for sowing in rain-fed areas.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Minister for Agriculture Punjab and Secretary Agriculture Punjab are visiting divisional headquarters as part of the wheat sowing campaign.

A review meeting on wheat sowing was held in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, participated as a special guest. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, and other officers concernedalso attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the federal and provincial governments have approved the Wheat Policy 2025–26, and the support price for wheat has been fixed at Rs3,500 per 40 kg.

The federal and provincial governments will procure 6.2 million tons of wheat for strategic reserves. He said that wheat has now become a profitable crop for farmers, while, considering the international scenario and local requirements, wheat prices are becoming increasingly stable.

The wheat cultivation target for the current season in Punjab has been set at 16.5 million acres, he said.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further stated that certified wheat seed is available in the market at Rs5,500 per bag, while fertilisers are abundantly available at rates lower than the fixed prices.

He emphasised that only certified seed should be used instead of household-consumed wheat grain.

On this occasion, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that wheat is a highly significant crop for national food security and that Punjab contributes more than 70% to the total national wheat production.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that implementation of the Agriculture Transformation Plan is underway in the Potohar region at a cost of Rs7 billion, which is strengthening agricultural development and the rural economy. Commissioner Aamir Khattak mentioned that the divisional and district administrations are playing an active and practical role in the wheat sowing campaign.

The meeting was attended online by Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Ch. Abdul Hameed, Director General Information Agriculture Department Naveed Asmat Kahloon while Additional Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Masood Ahmed Bukhari, and all Deputy Commissioners of the division.

