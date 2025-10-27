Kundi seeks PM’s intervention against ‘unconstitutional’ restrictions on inter-provincial movement of wheat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against “unconstitutional restrictions” on the inter-provincial movement of wheat to the province.

The development comes as the Punjab government has faced criticism by the KP and Sindh governments for choking wheat flow to the two provinces. However, a day earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari insisted that there was no ban on the inter-provincial movement of wheat, terming the “ongoing propaganda in this regard baseless and contrary to facts”.

In a post on social media platform X today, the KP governor said he had written to the premier, urging his “immediate intervention to lift the unconstitutional restrictions” on the inter-provincial movement of wheat to the province.

“Such limitations not only affect the province’s food security but also go against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that the matter would be resolved promptly “under the prime minister’s leadership”.

The letter, which Kundi also posted on X, termed the restrictions a “serious concern”, pointing out that KP was a “wheat-deficient province and depends substantially on inter-provincial inflows to meet its essential food requirements”.

It said that the restrictions were against Article 151 of the Constitution, which guaranteed freedom of trade, commerce and intercourse among the provinces.

“Any disruption in supply risks creating artificial shortages, price escalation and public hardship,” he said.

“It has further been observed that these limitations are unintentionally encouraging illegal and and informal transportation of wheat through alternate means and routes, which is resulting in uncontrollable supply distortions in the open market. This diversion is causing [a] rapid escalation in wheat and flour prices, directly burdening the general public and potentially triggering unwarranted public resentment,” he said.

Kundi requested PM Shehbaz’s “kind and immediate intervention in this matter and direction to the concerned authorities” to withdraw the restrictions in order to ensure the “uninterrupted and legally protected movement of wheat” into the province.

“I remain confident that, under your leadership, the constitutional rights of the people of KP will be safeguarded effectively and without delay,” he said.

KP’s grievances

In a letter dated October 23, the KP government had asked Punjab to withdraw restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of wheat and flour, warning that the curbs were disrupting supply chains, increasing prices and threatening food security in the province.

KP’s food secretary, in a letter to his Punjab counterpart, said that lifting the ban was critical to res­t­oring a smooth supply chain, stabilising market prices, and safeguarding his province’s food security.

The letter said KP, a wheat-deficient province, depended on inter-provincial supplies from Punjab to meet its requirements — roughly 14,500 tonnes per day.

“The prevailing restrictions have severely disrupted the flow of wheat and flour into the province, thereby threatening food availability and destabilising market prices,” it read.

While KP acknowledged Punjab’s recent permit-based allocation of 2,000 tonnes of flour for transport to KP, it termed the quota “insufficient” relative to actual requirements.

KP lamented that despite repeated communications from its chief secretary, food secretary and director of food to Punjab, the ban continued to remain in force.

“This situation is inconsistent with the provisions of Article 151(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which guarantees freedom of inter-provincial trade and movement of goods across the country,” the letter said.

The letter added that the issue was raised at a high-level meeting, chaired by PM Shehbaz, on Oct 17 regarding the Interim Wheat Policy 2025, where the smooth inter-provincial movement of wheat and its products was emphasised.

“The KP Flour Mills Association has repeatedly conveyed grave concerns over the rapidly depleting wheat stocks, cautioning that the non-availability of wheat and flour may arise in the coming days if the restrictions persist,” it said.

Last week, KP Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi had also condemned Punjab’s “ban” on wheat and flour transport to the province, calling it a violation of the Constitution and “an attack on the rights” of the people of the province.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the food department’s high-ups to write a letter to the Punjab government demanding immediate removal of all restrictions to ensure free movement of wheat and its flour across the provincial borders, according to a statement from the chief minister’s secretariat. Afridi said that hiding behind political differences to deprive citizens of necessities was unacceptable.

Officials told the meeting that KP consumes about 5.3 million tonnes of wheat and flour annually, of which only 1.5 million tonnes are produced locally, while the remainder is sourced from Punjab and other provinces.