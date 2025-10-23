Sindh to procure up to 1.2m tonnes of wheat at Rs3,500 per 40kg

• CM Murad announces Rs55bn farmer relief package with fertiliser subsidies, tax relief etc

• Says there’s national consensus on repatriation of Afghan refugees

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced that the provincial government would procure between 0.8 and 1.2 million tonnes of wheat during the 2025–26 season, setting the support price at Rs3,500 per 40 kilograms.

Addressing a press conference at the CM House, he said the initiative, along with a Rs55 billion relief package, includes substantial fertiliser subsidies (DAP and urea) aimed at countering rising cultivation costs and supporting farmers’ incomes. “The support package includes one bag of DAP and two bags of urea per acre to further promote cultivation,” he added.

Mr Shah said discussions with the federal government had secured a temporary hold on triple taxation for farmers. He added that many growers have been hit hard by rising costs, making the relief measures necessary, and reiterated that the Sindh government’s focus remains on steady agricultural growth and economic stability.

Flanked by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, and Makhdoom Mahboobuz Zaman, the chief minister said the package is intended to guarantee timely fertiliser delivery, ensure transparent procurement, and provide prompt payments to farmers, all aimed at encouraging wheat cultivation and promoting food security and self-sufficiency.

He said wheat procurement is vital for stabilising the market and protecting growers from exploitative middlemen. “A support price assures farmers that their hard work is valued,” he added.

Speaking about the challenges posed by the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) constraints, CM Shah said initial reluctance had been overcome due to the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Federal approval was eventually secured after consultations with the IMF. “This achievement reflects the importance of coordinated negotiation, especially amid fiscal limitations,” he added.

Mr Shah pointed to Sindh’s successful wheat procurement drive in 2023–24, which helped stabilise the market, prevented shortages, kept flour prices from rising sharply, and conserved foreign exchange reserves.

He said that the Sindh government had recommended a minimum support price of Rs4,000, reflecting increased production costs, but accepted the lower federal rate of Rs3,500 in order to expedite relief for farmers.

He said that the allocation allowed the Sindh government to procure up to 800,000 to 1.2m tonnes this season, with district administrations mobilised for timely and transparent operations.

The chief minister credited Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with securing the federal government’s commitment to support Sindh’s policy decisions, including maintaining a fair minimum price, revising agricultural taxation, shelving the proposed triple tax, and reverting to the earlier 15 per cent tax rate.

He acknowledged that issues such as fertiliser shortages had affected yields and said these are being addressed through direct provincial support.

The chief minister assured that the food and agriculture departments are working in close coordination to ensure effective distribution and procurement. He emphasised the government’s continued focus on supporting agriculture, maintaining public order, and promoting citizen welfare.

Law and order situation

Responding to questions from reporters, the chief minister said the government is committed to maintaining peace in both urban and rural Sindh. “There are two major challenges: dacoits in rural areas and street crimes in urban centres,” he said, adding that some sectarian incidents had also occurred in cities, but the provincial government is addressing them firmly.

He added that the provincial government is strengthening the police force through improved training, upgraded technology, and better coordination. “The police are being equipped and modernised to handle these threats more effectively,” he said.

Afghan repatriation policy

In response to a question about the federal government’s decision regarding Afghan nationals, the chief minister said, “There is now a national consensus that all Afghan refugees will return to their country.”

He confirmed that Sindh would fully comply with the federal policy, ensuring the repatriation process remains peaceful and lawful.

When asked about the ban imposed by the Punjab government on the movement of certified seed, the chief minister said he had directed the Sindh chief secretary to speak with his Punjab counterpart to resolve the matter.

Regarding the dengue outbreak, Mr Shah said the provincial health department had been mobilised to contain the situation, and local bodies had been instructed to increase mosquito-repellent spraying in Karachi and other districts.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025