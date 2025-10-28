53 per cent qualify for MBBS programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced the results of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 examination, showing that only 53 per cent of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for MBBS programmes.

According to the KMU administration, only two per cent of the candidates managed to score above 170 marks, reflecting the challenging nature of this year’s examination.

University officials said that nine per cent of students scored between 160 and 170 marks, while a significant 31 per cent failed to reach the minimum required score of 90 marks, making them ineligible for admission to medical or dental colleges.

According to the official result summary, 894 candidates (2.33%) scored between 170 and 180 marks, 3,516 candidates (9.15%) obtained marks between 160 and 169, 3,658 candidates (9.51%) scored between 150 and 159 marks, 3,253 candidates (8.46%) obtained marks between 140 and 149, 3,115 candidates (8.10%) secured marks between 130 and 139, 2,961 candidates (7.70%) scored between 120 and 129, 3,080 candidates (8.01%) obtained marks between 110 and 119, 2,887 candidates (7.51%) scored between 100 and 109, 2,817 candidates (7.33%) obtained marks between 90 and 99, while 12,258 candidates (31.88%) scored 89 marks or below.

The KMU administration further disclosed that 1,539 registered candidates did not appear in the MDCAT 2025 examination.

Officials said the university ensured transparent conduct of the test across multiple centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials claimed that KMU announced the results within a record 24 hours of the conduct of the examination, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and professionalism.

A total of 39,986 candidates were registered for the examination. Additionally, one case was reported for using unfair means.

Based on the overall analysis, 53.26 per cent of candidates achieved 55 per cent or higher marks, qualifying for MBBS admissions as per PMDC policy, while 58.43 per cent of candidates secured 50 per cent or higher marks, meeting the qualifying criteria for BDS admissions.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025