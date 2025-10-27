China preparing for long-term competition with US

THE United States and China have alternated between cooperation and competition across the Pacific Ocean. Given the intensifying US-China confrontation in recent years, China appears increasingly resolved toward preparing for long-term competition with the United States, rather than coexistence.

An important meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee, was held in Beijing.

The communique released after the meeting explicitly stated that China’s “composite national strength and international influence will be markedly stronger” by 2035. President Xi Jinping, who also is general secretary of the party and whose third term ends in 2027, led plans for an extension beyond that date. He appears to be eyeing a long-term administration.

The communique also stated that China will “safeguard the multilateral trading system.” It can be said that this highlighted a contrast with the administration of US President Donald Trump threatening the free trade system with its high tariff measures, indicating China’s intent to play a leading role in the international community.

The communique also emphasized China’s policy of attaching importance to the China-led Belt and Road Initiative to create a massive economic zone. This appears to be aimed at drawing to its side the emerging and developing nations that are said to be distancing themselves from the United States in response to Washington’s high tariff policy and its withdrawal from foreign aid programmes.

On the other hand, China repeatedly employs “economic coercion” that puts pressure on politically opposing nations by restricting trade with them. It continues unilateral maritime expansion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, posing a serious threat to neighboring countries, including Japan.

If China does not change such actions, which are far from the rule of law and free trade, it surely will not be able to build influence based on trust from other nations.

During the meeting, the basic principles for the 15th Five-Year Plan, which will guide economic policy from 2026 to 2030, were also adopted. The committee stated a clear policy of achieving substantial improvements in scientific and technological “self-reliance and strength,” focusing on promoting high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence.

The United States has strengthened export controls on China in fields such as advanced semiconductors. While China counters with export restrictions on rare earths, it is also making efforts to strengthen the basic research capabilities that are said to be its weak point, aiming to become a manufacturing powerhouse that does not rely on the United States.

The first in-person US-China summit under the second Trump administration is scheduled at the end of this month in South Korea. Even if a compromise is reached on tariffs and other topics, it will likely be difficult to resolve the structural conflict.

Meanwhile, at the plenary session, a successor to He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, who was stripped of his party membership over corruption charges, was decided. After having been out of public view for about seven months, his punishment was announced this month.

In China, it has happened before that government officials, including foreign and defense ministers, suddenly vanish from public view, with no sufficient explanation provided even when their downfall becomes apparent. The opacity surrounding personnel affairs can only be described as bizarre.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025