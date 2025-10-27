CORPORATE WINDOW: The dangers of chemical pollution

While climate change remains at the forefront of global and national policy, another environmental threat quietly growing in scale and severity is chemical pollution. Increasingly, scientists and environmental experts warn that the health and ecological risks posed by widespread chemical contamination may rival those of climate change. However, the issue receives far less public attention and policy action.

The high presence of synthetic chemicals in everyday products, food systems, and the natural environment is rising extensively across the globe. In Pakistan, the situation is exacerbated by weak regulations, low public awareness, and unsafe practices in both agricultural and urban contexts.

Recent international studies estimate that over 100 million synthetic chemicals have been created by industrial activity. Of these, between 40,000 and 350,000 are in commercial use, according to a 2025 report by Deep Science Ventures. Recent research indicates that over 3,600 industrial chemicals linked to food preparation and packaging have been detected in human tissue samples. Nearly 80 of these have raised significant concern due to their potential connection with hormone-related disorders, fertility issues, and neurological or metabolic conditions.

Field observations from key agricultural districts of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan, point to serious gaps in awareness and training related to chemical safety. In many areas, smallholder farmers continue to apply pesticides without gloves, masks, or other protective gear. Empty pesticide containers are often reused for domestic storage, while spraying equipment is commonly washed in nearby irrigation canals; such practices carry serious health and environmental risks.

Beyond its obvious health impact, chemical pollution is an economic challenge as global markets tighten rules on chemical residue, food safety, and sustainable packaging, putting pressure on potential exports

Protective measures, such as the use of safety gear or adherence to recommended intervals between pesticide application and harvesting, are rarely observed. These lapses not only place farmers and their families at immediate risk but also threaten long-term soil fertility and contaminate groundwater sources in some of the country’s most intensively cultivated regions.

Although chemical inputs have become more readily available, the same progress has not been made in terms of farmer outreach or advisory support. The result is a growing disconnect between the availability of hazardous products and the knowledge required to use them safely, leaving rural communities increasingly exposed to both short- and long-term health and environmental hazards.

Furthermore, in urban settings, chemical exposure remains a growing concern, particularly through food handling and packaging practices in informal markets. Low-quality plastic containers are commonly used by street vendors and small retailers to store milk, snacks, and takeaway meals. When exposed to heat, either during food preparation or storage, these materials can release hazardous compounds into the food.

According to a 2022 report published by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, more than 70 per cent of food vendors in major urban centres utilise packaging that falls short of minimum health and safety standards. Prolonged consumption of food stored in these materials may accelerate the risk of developmental and metabolic disorders, specifically among children and low-income inhabitants who depend primarily on these food vendors.

The issue extends beyond food-oriented exposure. Many household items, including cosmetics, personal care products, washing powders, detergents, and air fresheners, carry chemical compounds that are rarely subject to rigorous regulation. Due to the absence of clear labelling mechanisms and effective standards, consumers are often unaware of the potential health risks associated with the routine use of these items in domestic settings.

Many studies identify the troubling connection between chemical exposure and long-term health risks, ranging from reproductive complications and hormonal disruptions to different types of cancer. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are of particular concern, as they can trigger harmful effects even at extremely low doses. These effects tend to build up slowly and often escape traditional toxicity testing, complicating both regulation and early detection.

Beyond its impact on public health, chemical pollution is emerging as an economic challenge for Pakistan’s export industry. While global markets are tightening rules on chemical residues, food safety, and sustainable packaging, industries such as agriculture, textiles, and processed foods are encountering stern scrutiny. Failure to meet these standards risks shipment delays, a decline in buyer confidence, and limited access to main markets.

Food processing and textile units, both of which depend heavily on chemical inputs, are highly vulnerable as regulations in the European Union and North America grow more stringent.

In districts like Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura, few growers have initiated adoption of organic agricultural production practices as awareness of environmental and health issues rises. However, this transition remains limited.

Low access to certification, combined with higher upfront costs and minimal price incentives in the market, continue to hinder the wider adoption and diffusion of more sustainable farming practices. A grower in Okara noted that even when organic methods are adopted, market buyers are reluctant to pay premium prices unless formal certification is in place.

Chemical safety regulation in Pakistan remains weak and fragmented. While the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has issued certain guidelines, enforcement capacity is limited. Many imported chemicals are not properly labeled, and local production standards lag behind global norms. Unfortunately, toxicity assessments are outdated and often fail to reflect new scientific findings.

Public awareness and consumer behavior also hold significant potential to influence change. As understanding of health and environmental risks grows, demand for safer, certified products is likely to rise, gradually encouraging businesses to improve compliance with safety standards.

Manan Aslam is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, P.R. China, and the Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, October 27th, 2025