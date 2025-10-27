70th anniversary of Italian archaeological activities in Swat celebrated

SWAT: Scholars, historians, archaeologists and civil society activists here the other day appreciated the Italian Archaeological Mission for its decades-long contribution to the preservation and promotion of Pakistan’s archaeological heritage, especially in Swat valley.

They attended a ceremony held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Italian archaeological activities in Swat Valley and to launch the Khyber Path project, meant to strengthen cultural heritage collaboration between Italy and Pakistan.

The event brought together a large number of academics, researchers and students. The participants included Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Director of the ISMEO Italian Archaeological Mission in Pakistan Luca M Olivieri, Dr Miangul Mahmood Aurangzeb, archaeology and museums secretary Dr Abdul Samad, senior bureaucrat Arshad Khan, Prof Razia Sultana, founder of the Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan Aftabur Rehman Rana, Prof Rafiullah Khan, specialist in Gandharan texts Dr Stefan Baums, Italian archaeologist Dr Elisa Iori, Swat University Vice Chancellor Prof. Hassan Sher, Government Jahanzeb College principal Mohammad Kamal, and Fazal Dad Kakar, Ashraf Khan and Yali Yuan from the Waksa Association.

Students and teachers from universities in Peshawar, Swat, Hazara and Mardan regions also showed up.

Italian envoy reaffirms her country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan

Luca Maria Olivieri highlighted the historic bond between Swat and the Italian mission, saying the collaboration began in 1955 when Swat was still a princely state under the visionary leadership of Prof Giuseppe Tucci.

“We are celebrating 70 years of friendship between the Italian Mission and Pakistan, especially in Swat. Each passing year strengthens this bond of friendship, heritage and archaeology,” he said.

Secretary Dr Samad praised the longstanding partnership between the Italian Archaeological Mission and the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This collaboration goes far beyond scientific research; it reflects a deep friendship and shared respect for the rich cultural heritage of Swat,” he said.

He said the provincial government took pride in being part of a partnership that began under the patronage of the wali of Swat in 1955.

Representing Swat’s royal family, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb recalled the deep ties between the wali of Swat and the Italian mission.

“My grandfather, the wali of Swat, was a visionary ruler who gave great importance to archaeological excavation when Prof Tucci met him. Alongside education, health and communication, he believed that educating his people and preserving heritage were vital to progress,” he said.

In a video message, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin reaffirmed her country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan.

“The friendship between Pakistan and Italy remains strong, and Italy will continue its work in heritage, archaeology and other fields,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge from both sides to preserve Swat’s cultural legacy and promote archaeological research for future generations.

A photo exhibition, showcasing pictures of archaeological sites and seven decades of exploration and preservation, was also organised.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025