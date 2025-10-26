PM Shehbaz announces reopening of new gas connections to domestic consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday the reopening of new gas connections after a ban of nearly four years, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

His announcement comes less than two months after the federal cabinet decided in September to lift the ban on domestic gas connections and supply regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

Speaking about the cabinet’s decision in a post-meeting press conference, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, flanked by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, had said PM Shehbaz decided to lift the ban on new gas connections imposed in 2021, addressing a longstanding public demand.

Addressing a ceremony related to the resumption of RLNG connections in Islamabad today, the premier reiterated that the government’s decision was in response to the “long-standing public demand”.

“In 2022, there was immense public pressure for [new] gas connections but the government was facing challenges,” Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying. But, “with this landmark decision, the public will now be able to access affordable and quality fuel,” he added.

“Now, RLNG will be supplied throughout the country to a large number of applicants,” a report by state-run APP quoted him as saying.

According to the reports, a video message by Malik was also played during today’s ceremony, in which the petroleum minister said the government was committed to providing maximum facilities to the public.

He added that the Sui Northern Gas Company had brought down its line losses to 4.93 per cent while earning a profit of Rs29 billion in the previous fiscal year.