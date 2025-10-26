Trump co-signs Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

United States President Donald Trump co-signed a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia during the first stop on his Asia tour, which is expected to culminate in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The ceasefire, following a bloody border dispute, was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, as well as Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The agreement will see the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, a statement from Cambodia’s foreign ministry said.

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.

While the neighbours agreed an initial ceasefire in late July, they have since traded accusations of violations.

In their joint declaration witnessed by Trump, Anutin and Hun Manet reiterated their “firm commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force”.

“We reaffirm the unwavering commitment to peace and security between our two countries,” reads the deal, signed by both, who shared a strong handshake.

Trump congratulated the premiers.

“This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia, as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand,” he said.

The US president added that he had also struck “a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand”. A final comprehensive peace pact between the Southeast Asian neighbours remains outstanding, analysts have said.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who has been closely involved in the talks on behalf of Asean, has said the latest agreement centred around establishing regional observers in the conflict areas.

“We want there to be no more ceasefire violations because after July 28, although the ceasefire was in place, there were… minor violations,” Mohamad said.

“Both countries must withdraw their respective heavy weapons from the relevant areas, and secondly, both countries must make efforts to demine or remove and destroy the mines that have been planted in borders of both countries,” he added.