Feeding the future

PAKISTAN is approaching a food security crisis. With a population increasing at two per cent annually, mounting water scarcity and a changing climate, the agriculture system is under strain.

Today, more than 240 million Pakistanis rely on a farming model that is outdated, inefficient and increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather, pests and water shortages. The growing food security challenge can be addressed by embracing genetically modified (GMO) seeds.

Pakistan’s per capita water availability has plummeted from over 5,000 cubic metres in 1951 to less than 1,000 today, making the country ‘water-stressed’. At the same time, agriculture remains the largest user of water accounting for nearly 90pc of all withdrawals, and delivers poor productivity compared to global benchmarks. Furthermore, climate change is now a regular feature of the farming calendar, adding to destabilisation in food production. These shocks disproportionately affect smallholder farmers, who lack the means to adapt.

Overlaying this is the relentless pressure of population growth. Pakistan adds more than 5m people every year, driving up demand for food staples like wheat, rice, maize and vegetables. The triple threat of climate change, water scarcity and population growth make shifting to GMO a strategic imperative for food security.

GMO seeds are developed using modern biotechnology to withstand drought, resist pests and increase yields. They can grow with less water, require fewer chemical inputs and are more resilient to climate extremes — the kind of innovation Pakistan’s agricultural system needs. One example is Bt cotton, the only GMO crop currently allowed in Pakistan. Since its introduction, it has led to higher yields and reduced pesticide use. However, the country has not extended similar technologies to food crops, despite growing evidence of their benefits.

Health concerns are offset by global scientific consensus. Organisations like the World Health Organisation, the American Medical Association and the European Commission have all found no credible evidence that GMO foods pose a greater health risk than conventional ones. Similarly, the fear of decline in biodiversity is linked to monocultures, not GMOs. Proper crop rotation and biodiversity-friendly practices can be enforced alongside GMO use. In fact, by reducing pesticide use, GMOs can help protect beneficial insect populations and soil health.

Critics also argue that GMO seeds could create dependence on multinational companies. While this is a valid concern, it is not an insurmountable one. Countries like China have developed public-sector GMO seeds, reducing reliance on foreign firms. Pakistan can do the same through institutions like the Pakistan Agricultural Res­earch Council and the National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.

Pakistan’s underdeveloped biosafety and seed certification systems have stalled progress. But in essence the issue is governance not the technology. With political will, transparent regulation, and public engagement, these systems can be strengthened. China offers a powerful example. Faced with its own food security concerns, China invested heavily in local biotech research. After cautious beginnings with GM cotton and papaya, it is now expanding GMO maize and soybean cultivation. Its approach — combining public investment with tight regulation — has allowed it to scale up GMO adoption while maintaining national control. Pakistan, too, can build its own model by moving beyond outdated protocols towards a coordina­ted national strategy that puts biotechnology at the heart of agricultural policy.

Pakistan’s food import bills hit $8 billion in FY2025. These imports strain foreign exchange reserves, expose the country to global price shocks, and reflect a deeper failure to produce enough food at home. Worse still, millions of farmers are locked in poverty, unable to break the cycle of low productivity. GMO seeds, when combined with good farming practices and infrastructure support, can significantly improve yields, reduce input costs and lift rural incomes.

GMO adoption alone won’t solve Pakistan’s agricultural challenges. It must be part of a broader transformation: improved irrigation, investment in R&D, farmer training, and better market access. But delaying or rejecting GMO technology based on outdated fears is no longer a responsible option.

The science is clear. The benefits are proven. The risks are manageable. What’s needed now is political leadership, regulatory clarity and public engagement. If Pakistan wants to become food secure then embracing biotechnology including GMO seeds is not just an option. It is a necessity.

The writer is chief executive of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change.

aisha@csccc.org.pk

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025