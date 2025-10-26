Tehran seeks to boost maritime connectivity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in the blue economy by strengthening road, rail and maritime connectivity to facilitate regional trade and promote people-to-people contacts.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh. Both sides underlined the importance of regional connectivity for expanding trade, investment and transport links.

The ministers discussed initiatives to enhance maritime trade, develop port infrastructure and improve logistical routes connecting the two countries by sea, land and rail.

Ferry service proposed to facilitate pilgrims, promote religious tourism

Mr Chaudhry proposed launching a ferry service between Pakistan and Iran to provide an affordable and efficient transport option for traders and pilgrims. He said Pakistani authorities would welcome Iranian companies interested in operating such a service, noting that Iran’s lower fuel prices could help reduce fares.

He added that in 2025, about 60,000 to 70,000 Pakistani pilgrims travelled to Iran and Iraq by air, and a ferry service could significantly increase those numbers. The minister also said a centralised pilgrim management policy would be introduced next year, requiring all pilgrims to travel through registered tour operators to improve safety and coordination.

Mr Chaudhry noted that expanding religious tourism could bring economic benefits to both countries and called for cooperation to develop the necessary infrastructure.

The Iranian minister welcomed Pakistan’s proposals and said both countries’ ports could serve as gateways for regional commerce. She reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhancing port-to-port cooperation and exploring trade routes in the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

“The ports of both countries are key economic assets,” Ms Sadegh said. “By improving maritime and transport connectivity, we can open new opportunities for regional trade and economic cooperation.” Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepening collaboration in the maritime and transport sectors as part of broader efforts to promote the blue economy and strengthen bilateral relations.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025