Three of a family killed, 11 injured in M-3 accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family were killed and 11 others were injured in a collision between two mini trucks near the Rajana Interchange on the M-3 Motorway late on Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122, 14 members of a family of Sooraj Miani, Multan, were on their way to Lahore to visit the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on a mini truck. Near Rajana, the truck driver allegedly dozed off and the vehicle rear-ended another vegetable-laden mini truck. As a result, the passenger mini truck overturned and three persons died instantly, while 11 others were injured critically.

Ambulances of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and the wounded to the Toba DHQ Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Samina Bibi (35), Shamim Bibi (55) and Habib (1).

Meanwhile, a speeding motorcycle loader rickshaw overturned on Warburton Road near Laddoana Adda in Nankana Sahib. As a result, a man died and two children were critically injured. The deceased was identified as Shahzad (52), while both children, identified as Noreen (14) and Hassan (1), were shifted to the Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital.

In another similar incident, a speeding tractor-trolly hit a motorcycle and injured three bike riders, identified as Perveen Abdullah (31) and two men Salim (35) and Yasin (45). They were shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

STRIKE: The Pirmahal tehsil bar association observed a strike on Saturday against a police raid on the house of advocate Shahzaib Doultana late on Friday night and the arrest of his father Mumtaz Daultana, who is the general secretary of PTI West Punjab Kissan Wing, and his two brothers Dr Abdullah Mumtaz and Ajmal Mumtaz.

The association members condemned the Pirmahal police for raiding the house of Mr Doultana and arresting his father and two brothers. Bar President Shahzaib Sargana and General Secretary Suhaib Munir Ramay, in a statement, announced that if all the three arrested persons were not released immediately, their strike would continue for an indefinite period, and the entry of police would also be banned in the courts complex.

