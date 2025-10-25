E-Paper | October 25, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Kashmir Day

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:01am
KARACHI: The people of Pakistan reiterated their pledge to win for the people of Kashmir and Jammu the right of self-determination — the right to decide their political future through a fair and impartial plebiscite on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Azad Kashmir movement on Tuesday [Oct 24]. In Karachi a mass meeting was held at Arambagh to observe the Kashmir Day. The meeting also brought to an end the campaign launched by the Motamer-i-Alam-i-Islami for obtaining signed pledges demanding the United Nations to take determined action in Kashmir and to hold a free and impartial plebiscite in the state.

Colonel Ali Ahmad Shah, President of the Azad Kashmir Government, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad declared that partition of the state in any shape or form was unacceptable to the people of Kashmir. The only solution of the problem, he said, was a free and impartial plebiscite in the state as a whole.

All the speakers at the Karachi meeting called upon the United Nations to take immediate steps in Kashmir to make conditions possible for the holding of a plebiscite under the supervision of the UN.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

