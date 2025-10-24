Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to moving the incarcerated former prime minister, PTI leader Imran Khan, to his Banigala residence. The PTI has responded that it may be willing to consider such an arrangement, ‘if the government demonstrates its seriousness’. If something materialises, it would be a breath of fresh air in a highly vitiated political atmosphere. The state seems to have left no stone unturned in trying to subdue Mr Khan, but he has so far borne his treatment rather stoically. No one has gained anything from this course of action. It also seems clear by now that, where the political impasse is concerned, continuing down this path will not offer any breakthrough either. It would therefore seem prudent to abandon this approach and try something more reasonable and different.

All things considered, Mr Khan is still a former prime minister who was elected by the people to lead this country. He is entitled to certain considerations and concessions by virtue of that status. He complains that these have been consistently denied to him. Of course, he is not the first elected leader to be mistreated thus: almost all civilians who have proven too ‘independent-minded’ for their own good have experienced ritual humiliation at the hands of the state. Unfortunately, those same leaders have forgotten the injustices they suffered at the first opportunity to target their opponents. And this is the cycle that must be broken for Pakistani politics to evolve from its current state. Given the frequent complaints about the conditions in which Mr Khan has been kept in Adiala jail, the government should move him to his residence. There, he may face his trials or serve out his sentences. The current arrangements make the ruling parties appear unreasonable. They do not help their image before the public.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025